The Fifers celebrate

In pictures - East Fife v Raith Rovers, the 2018/19 season

The Fife derby returns for the first time this season on Saturday - what are your memories of last year's four league games?

The Methil men won twice, Rovers once and the honours were even in the other league game.

The action is expected to be competitive in the middle of the park this weekend.

1. Midfield battle


The Methil men celebrate hitting the net at Stark's Park.

2. Fife flyers

Iain Davidson and Anton Dowds challenge in the air.

3. Head boys

Aaron Dunsmore skips past Raith's Nathan Flanagan.

4. Making a move

