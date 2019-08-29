In pictures - East Fife v Raith Rovers, the 2018/19 season

The Methil men won twice, Rovers once and the honours were even in the other league game.

1. Midfield battle The action is expected to be competitive in the middle of the park this weekend. freelance Buy a Photo

2. Fife flyers The Methil men celebrate hitting the net at Stark's Park. freelance Buy a Photo

3. Head boys Iain Davidson and Anton Dowds challenge in the air. freelance Buy a Photo

4. Making a move Aaron Dunsmore skips past Raith's Nathan Flanagan. freelance Buy a Photo

View more