In Pictures: great memories from Raith Rovers Hall of Fame nights at the Adam Smith Theatre

The annual event was organised independently of the club, and became one of the most memorable events of its kind in the sport.

It brought huge names to town - from Jeff Stelling to Harry Redknapp, Gordon Strachan, Paul Merson, Robbie Savage and Phil Thomson to name but a few.

And it inducted a host of players, managers, and club stalwarts into Rovers’ Hall of Fame; the ultimate acknowledgement of their contribution to our team.

Hall Of Fame nights had an incredible buzz about them, and celebrated everything that is great about the people at the very heart of Raith Rovers.

These pictures taken from our shows between 2012 and 2023 capture just some of those moments. We hope they spark many great memories...

1 . Raith Rovers Hall of Fame Raith Rovers Hall of Fame 2019 - Mario Caira (left) inducted by former Raith Rovers chairman, Dave Somerville Photo: Alec Davies / Hall of Fame Photo Sales

2 . Raith Rovers Hall of Fame Raith Rovers Hall of Fame 2019 - VIP guest Tony Adams on stage Photo: Alec Davies / Hall of Fame Photo Sales

3 . Raith Rovers Hall of Fame Raith Rovers Football Club Hall of Fame 2018. Dean Saunders talking about his football career. Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales