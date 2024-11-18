Raith Rovers Hall of Fame 2012 - Gordon Strachan holding court centre stage at the Adam Smith Theatre at our very first Hall of Fame nightRaith Rovers Hall of Fame 2012 - Gordon Strachan holding court centre stage at the Adam Smith Theatre at our very first Hall of Fame night
Raith Rovers Hall of Fame 2012 - Gordon Strachan holding court centre stage at the Adam Smith Theatre at our very first Hall of Fame night

In Pictures: great memories from Raith Rovers Hall of Fame nights at the Adam Smith Theatre

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 18th Nov 2024, 12:26 GMT
This week would have marked the tenth anniversary of Raith Rovers’ Hall of Fame - and another full house at the Adam Smith Theatre for a night of outstanding football stories and inductions of more greats from the Stark’s Park club.

The annual event was organised independently of the club, and became one of the most memorable events of its kind in the sport.

It brought huge names to town - from Jeff Stelling to Harry Redknapp, Gordon Strachan, Paul Merson, Robbie Savage and Phil Thomson to name but a few.

And it inducted a host of players, managers, and club stalwarts into Rovers’ Hall of Fame; the ultimate acknowledgement of their contribution to our team.

Hall Of Fame nights had an incredible buzz about them, and celebrated everything that is great about the people at the very heart of Raith Rovers.

These pictures taken from our shows between 2012 and 2023 capture just some of those moments. We hope they spark many great memories...

Raith Rovers Hall of Fame 2019 - Mario Caira (left) inducted by former Raith Rovers chairman, Dave Somerville

1. Raith Rovers Hall of Fame

Raith Rovers Hall of Fame 2019 - Mario Caira (left) inducted by former Raith Rovers chairman, Dave Somerville Photo: Alec Davies / Hall of Fame

Photo Sales
Raith Rovers Hall of Fame 2019 - VIP guest Tony Adams on stage

2. Raith Rovers Hall of Fame

Raith Rovers Hall of Fame 2019 - VIP guest Tony Adams on stage Photo: Alec Davies / Hall of Fame

Photo Sales
Raith Rovers Football Club Hall of Fame 2018. Dean Saunders talking about his football career.

3. Raith Rovers Hall of Fame

Raith Rovers Football Club Hall of Fame 2018. Dean Saunders talking about his football career. Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales
Raith Rovers Hall of Fame 2019 - the team on stage at the end of the show

4. Raith Rovers Hall of Fame

Raith Rovers Hall of Fame 2019 - the team on stage at the end of the show Photo: Alec Davies/Hall of Fame

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:Stark's ParkHarry RedknappJeff StellingGordon StrachanPaul Merson
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice