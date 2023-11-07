News you can trust since 1871
Gordon Strachan was our first VIP at our inaugural show in 2012

In Pictures: Hall of Fame VIPs from Harry Redknapp to Paul Merson, Jeff Stelling and Gordon Strachan

Raith Rovers Hall of Fame has brought some of the biggest names in footabll to Kirkcaldy.
Allan Crow
Published 7th Nov 2023, 20:41 GMT

Since launching in 2012, it has snapped up special appearances by everyone from Jeff Stelling to Harry Redknapp – and their stories have been the highlight of many great nights.

The 2023 Hall of Fame show takes place at the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy, on November 20 – the first to be staged since 2019.

It will feature a number of inductions plus special VIP guests, Liverpool legend John Barnes, former Scotland captain Gary McAllister, and Raith star Paquito who is flying in specially for the evening. The last remaining tickets, priced £30, can be bought from Home of Hopcroft, High Street, Kirkcaldy or online at https://bit.ly/rrfchof

Liverpool legend Jan Molby takes to the stage at the Adam Smith Theatre in 2019

Liverpool legend Jan Molby takes to the stage at the Adam Smith Theatre in 2019 Photo: Alec Davies / Hall of Fame

The brilliant Dean Saunders brought the house down with his stories at our 2018 show.

The brilliant Dean Saunders brought the house down with his stories at our 2018 show. Photo: Michael Gillen

Raith Rovers Hall of Fame 2017 saws Arsenal legend Ray Parlour on stage

Raith Rovers Hall of Fame 2017 saws Arsenal legend Ray Parlour on stage Photo: George McLuskie

Chris Kamara on stage at Adam Smith Theatre

Chris Kamara on stage at Adam Smith Theatre Photo: George McLuskie

