In Pictures: Hall of Fame VIPs from Harry Redknapp to Paul Merson, Jeff Stelling and Gordon Strachan

Raith Rovers Hall of Fame has brought some of the biggest names in footabll to Kirkcaldy.

Since launching in 2012, it has snapped up special appearances by everyone from Jeff Stelling to Harry Redknapp – and their stories have been the highlight of many great nights.

The 2023 Hall of Fame show takes place at the Adam Smith Theatre, Kirkcaldy, on November 20 – the first to be staged since 2019.

It will feature a number of inductions plus special VIP guests, Liverpool legend John Barnes, former Scotland captain Gary McAllister, and Raith star Paquito who is flying in specially for the evening. The last remaining tickets, priced £30, can be bought from Home of Hopcroft, High Street, Kirkcaldy or online at https://bit.ly/rrfchof

