In pictures: how Raith Rovers' 2023-24 league points' total was accumulated against nine rival clubs

Here’s how those 69 points were accumulated in Raith’s matches against their nine league rivals.
1.
Dunfermline Athletic - 12 points. Rovers won all four league games against their Fife rivals last season, with Sam Stanton (pictured) scoring in three of those matches (Pic by Fife Photo Agency) Photo: walter neilson
2.
Ayr United - 10 points. Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray celebrates one of three wins over Ayr United in the Championship last season, with the other encounter finishing in a draw (Pic by Dave Johnston) Photo: Dave Johnston
3.
Inverness Caley - 9 points. Lewis Vaughan celebrates scoring only goal in 1-0 win at Inverness in April, adding to 1-0 and 2-1 Raith wins and a 3-2 Inverness success at Stark's Park (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS) Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
4.
Partick Thistle - 8 points. An unbeaten league season for Raith against the Jags includes a thrilling 4-3 home win on December 8, with Sam Stanton's winner (pictured) putting Raith top of the table (Pic by FPA) Photo: walter neilson
