In pictures: Last nine derbies between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic

Here’s what happened in the last nine games competitive fixtures played between the two Fife rivals.
1.
March 9, 2024: Raith Rovers 2-0 Dunfermline. Sam Stanton celebrates scoring opener before Dylan Easton clinches fourth Scottish Championship derby win out of four for Raith in season 2023-24. (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson
2.
January 2, 2024: Dunfermline 1-2 Raith Rovers. Now departed Raith gaffer Ian Murray hails league win achieved thanks to Dan O'Reilly's double either side of Ben Summers goal for Dunfermline. (Pic Dave Johnston) Photo: Dave Johnston
3.
November 24, 2023: Dunfermline 0-3 Raith Rovers. Goals by Jack Hamilton (left), Sam Stanton and Lewis Vaughan (right) seal Scottish Cup third round win at East End Park. (Pic Mark Scates/SNS) Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
4.
October 28, 2023: Raith Rovers 1-0 Dunfermline. Injury time goal by Sam Stanton (pictured with Dunfermline's Michael O'Halloran) earns another three points in Raith's title bid. (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson
