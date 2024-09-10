March 9, 2024: Raith Rovers 2-0 Dunfermline. Sam Stanton celebrates scoring opener before Dylan Easton clinches fourth Scottish Championship derby win out of four for Raith in season 2023-24. (Pic FPA)placeholder image
In pictures: Last nine derbies between Raith Rovers and Dunfermline Athletic

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 10th Sep 2024, 17:00 BST
With both sides having made indifferent starts to the Scottish Championship season, it’s a crucial trip for second bottom Raith Rovers to bottom side Dunfermline Athletic this Friday, kick-off 7.45pm.

Here’s what happened in the last nine games competitive fixtures played between the two Fife rivals.

March 9, 2024: Raith Rovers 2-0 Dunfermline. Sam Stanton celebrates scoring opener before Dylan Easton clinches fourth Scottish Championship derby win out of four for Raith in season 2023-24. (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson

January 2, 2024: Dunfermline 1-2 Raith Rovers. Now departed Raith gaffer Ian Murray hails league win achieved thanks to Dan O'Reilly's double either side of Ben Summers goal for Dunfermline. (Pic Dave Johnston)

January 2, 2024: Dunfermline 1-2 Raith Rovers. Now departed Raith gaffer Ian Murray hails league win achieved thanks to Dan O'Reilly's double either side of Ben Summers goal for Dunfermline. (Pic Dave Johnston) Photo: Dave Johnston

November 24, 2023: Dunfermline 0-3 Raith Rovers. Goals by Jack Hamilton (left), Sam Stanton and Lewis Vaughan (right) seal Scottish Cup third round win at East End Park. (Pic Mark Scates/SNS)

November 24, 2023: Dunfermline 0-3 Raith Rovers. Goals by Jack Hamilton (left), Sam Stanton and Lewis Vaughan (right) seal Scottish Cup third round win at East End Park. (Pic Mark Scates/SNS) Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

October 28, 2023: Raith Rovers 1-0 Dunfermline. Injury time goal by Sam Stanton (pictured with Dunfermline's Michael O'Halloran) earns another three points in Raith's title bid. (Pic FPA)

October 28, 2023: Raith Rovers 1-0 Dunfermline. Injury time goal by Sam Stanton (pictured with Dunfermline's Michael O'Halloran) earns another three points in Raith's title bid. (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson

