New Scottish Championship leaders Raith Rovers resume their league campaign away to second-placed Dundee United this Saturday, with kick-off 3pm at Tannadice.
In this picture special, the Fife Free Press looks back at the last nine games between Rovers and the Arabs.
October 7, 2023: Raith Rovers 1-1 Dundee United. Lewis Vaughan (pictured) scores first half opener before Louis Moult earns United a point in second half of this Scottish Championship clash (Pic Fife Photo Agency) Photo: walter neilson
July 15, 2017: Dundee United 2-0 Raith Rovers. Raith boss Barry Smith looks on as goals by Paul McMullan and James Keatings (penalty) win this league cup Group A game for United. (Pic George Mcluskie) Photo: George Mcluskie Photographer 37
March 18, 2017: Raith Rovers 2-1 Dundee United. Raith's Ryan Hardie is congratulated after adding to Craig Barr opener in this league game. Simon Murray pulls one back late on. (Pic Fife Photo Agency) Photo: walter neilson
February 4, 2017: Dundee United 3-0 Raith Rovers. Goals by Thomas Mikkelsen (2) and Tony Andreu condemn Raith to a heavy Scottish Championship defeat at Tannadice. (Pic Eddie Doig) Photo: Eddie Doig