In pictures: Last nine games between Raith Rovers and Dundee United

Ahead of this Saturday’s crucial Scottish Championship encounter between Dundee United and Raith Rovers at Tannadice, kick-off 3pm, the Fife Free Press reviews the last nine competitive matches which have been played between the title rivals.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 26th Mar 2024, 16:45 GMT
Updated 26th Mar 2024, 17:06 GMT

Ian Murray’s team go into the match in the City of Discovery with a fine record against the Tangerines this season, having won two and drawn one of the three league encounters so far in 2023-24.

Leaders United drew 1-1 at home to Inverness Caledonian Thistle last weekend to move onto 59 points from 30 matches, while Raith have 58 points having played a game fewer.

1.

February 16, 2024: Raith Rovers 2-1 Dundee United. Raith's Scott Brown celebrates after hitting stunning late winner after Zak Rudden's early Rovers opener had been cancelled out by Louis Moult (Pic Mark Scates/SNS Group)

December 16, 2023: Dundee United 0-1 Raith Rovers. The visitors' Dylan Easton celebrates at full-time after his brilliant individual goal on 59 minutes had won the game for the Kirkcaldy outfit (Pic Sammy Turner/SNS Group)

2.

December 16, 2023: Dundee United 0-1 Raith Rovers. The visitors' Dylan Easton celebrates at full-time after his brilliant individual goal on 59 minutes had won the game for the Kirkcaldy outfit (Pic Sammy Turner/SNS Group)

October 7, 2023: Raith Rovers 1-1 Dundee United. Raith gaffer Ian Murray and Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin pictured on day Lewis Vaughan's Rovers opener is cancelled out by Moult (Pic Sammy Turner/SNS Group)

3.

October 7, 2023: Raith Rovers 1-1 Dundee United. Raith gaffer Ian Murray and Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin pictured on day Lewis Vaughan's Rovers opener is cancelled out by Moult (Pic Sammy Turner/SNS Group)

July 15, 2017: Dundee United 2-0 Raith Rovers. Lewis Vaughan (pictured) can't stop United winning this League Cup group tie thanks to goals by Paul McMullan and James Keatings (penalty) (Pic George Mcluskie)

4.

July 15, 2017: Dundee United 2-0 Raith Rovers. Lewis Vaughan (pictured) can't stop United winning this League Cup group tie thanks to goals by Paul McMullan and James Keatings (penalty) (Pic George Mcluskie)

