Ian Murray’s team go into the match in the City of Discovery with a fine record against the Tangerines this season, having won two and drawn one of the three league encounters so far in 2023-24.
Leaders United drew 1-1 at home to Inverness Caledonian Thistle last weekend to move onto 59 points from 30 matches, while Raith have 58 points having played a game fewer.
1.
February 16, 2024: Raith Rovers 2-1 Dundee United. Raith's Scott Brown celebrates after hitting stunning late winner after Zak Rudden's early Rovers opener had been cancelled out by Louis Moult (Pic Mark Scates/SNS Group) Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
2.
December 16, 2023: Dundee United 0-1 Raith Rovers. The visitors' Dylan Easton celebrates at full-time after his brilliant individual goal on 59 minutes had won the game for the Kirkcaldy outfit (Pic Sammy Turner/SNS Group) Photo: Sammy Turner - SNS Group
3.
October 7, 2023: Raith Rovers 1-1 Dundee United. Raith gaffer Ian Murray and Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin pictured on day Lewis Vaughan's Rovers opener is cancelled out by Moult (Pic Sammy Turner/SNS Group) Photo: Sammy Turner - SNS Group
4.
July 15, 2017: Dundee United 2-0 Raith Rovers. Lewis Vaughan (pictured) can't stop United winning this League Cup group tie thanks to goals by Paul McMullan and James Keatings (penalty) (Pic George Mcluskie) Photo: George Mcluskie Photographer 37