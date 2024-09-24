In pictures: Last nine games between Raith Rovers and Falkirk

Here’s what happened in the last nine fixtures between two of Scottish football’s ‘sleeping giants’.
1.
November 27, 2021: Raith Rovers 1-2 Falkirk. Late winner by Ethan Ross (pictured) for John McGlynn's team in Scottish Cup third round, with Raith having had Reaghan Tumilty sent off before seeing Ross Matthews goal levelled by Callumn Morrison. (Pic Michael Gillen) Photo: Michael Gillen
2.
March 3, 2020: Raith Rovers 1-1 Falkirk. Steven MacLean goal (pictured) puts Raith 1-0 ahead on 47 minutes in League One match before Declan McManus equaliser earns Falkirk a point (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson
3.
December 14, 2019: Falkirk 1-1 Raith Rovers. Santa sees cracker as Jamie Gullan's Raith opener is levelled by Declan McManus, on day Falkirk's Charlie Telfer and Morgaro Gomis and Raith's Kyle Benedictus are sent off. (Pic Michael Gillen) Photo: Michael Gillen
4.
October 5, 2019: Raith Rovers 2-2 Falkirk. Ex-Raith boss Ray McKinnon sees his Falkirk team go 2-0 up in League One tie with goals by Louis Longridge and Conor Sammon, before Michael Miller and Daniel Armstrong Raith goals. (Pic Michael Gillen) Photo: Michael Gillen
