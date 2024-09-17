July 27, 2024: Raith Rovers 1-1 Hamilton. An OG by Accies' Lee Kilday levels this league cup group game after Sean McGinty opener. Hamilton win 5-3 on penalties. Pictured are bosses Ian Murray and John Rankin. (Pic FPA)July 27, 2024: Raith Rovers 1-1 Hamilton. An OG by Accies' Lee Kilday levels this league cup group game after Sean McGinty opener. Hamilton win 5-3 on penalties. Pictured are bosses Ian Murray and John Rankin. (Pic FPA)
In pictures: Last nine games between Raith Rovers and Hamilton Accies

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 17th Sep 2024, 17:00 GMT
Raith Rovers continue their Scottish Championship campaign at home to newly-promoted Hamilton Accies this Saturday.

Ahead of this Stark’s Park contest, here’s what happened in the last nine competitive fixtures between the two clubs.

July 27, 2024: Raith Rovers 1-1 Hamilton. An OG by Accies' Lee Kilday levels this league cup group game after Sean McGinty opener. Hamilton win 5-3 on penalties. Pictured are bosses Ian Murray and John Rankin. (Pic FPA)

1.

July 27, 2024: Raith Rovers 1-1 Hamilton. An OG by Accies' Lee Kilday levels this league cup group game after Sean McGinty opener. Hamilton win 5-3 on penalties. Pictured are bosses Ian Murray and John Rankin. (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson

November 17, 2023: Hamilton 1-4 Raith Rovers. Double by Jack Hamilton (pictured) and goals by Sam Stanton and Dylan Easton win this challenge cup quarter-final for Raith, with Dario Zanatta netting for Accies. (Pic Craig Foy/SNS)

2.

November 17, 2023: Hamilton 1-4 Raith Rovers. Double by Jack Hamilton (pictured) and goals by Sam Stanton and Dylan Easton win this challenge cup quarter-final for Raith, with Dario Zanatta netting for Accies. (Pic Craig Foy/SNS) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

April 4, 2023: Raith Rovers 1-2 Hamilton. Despite this OG from Steve Lawson putting Raith ahead in Championship game, Accies score through Dylan McGowan and Benny Ashley-Seal before having Jean-Pierre Tiehi sent off. (Pic FPA)

3.

April 4, 2023: Raith Rovers 1-2 Hamilton. Despite this OG from Steve Lawson putting Raith ahead in Championship game, Accies score through Dylan McGowan and Benny Ashley-Seal before having Jean-Pierre Tiehi sent off. (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson

March 26, 2023: Raith Rovers 0-1 Hamilton. Goal by Reghan Tumilty wins challenge cup final at Falkirk Stadium, despite Accies having Dan O'Reilly sent off early in the second half. (Pic Craig Foy/SNS)

4.

March 26, 2023: Raith Rovers 0-1 Hamilton. Goal by Reghan Tumilty wins challenge cup final at Falkirk Stadium, despite Accies having Dan O'Reilly sent off early in the second half. (Pic Craig Foy/SNS) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

