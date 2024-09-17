In pictures: Last nine games between Raith Rovers and Hamilton Accies

Ahead of this Stark’s Park contest, here’s what happened in the last nine competitive fixtures between the two clubs.
July 27, 2024: Raith Rovers 1-1 Hamilton. An OG by Accies' Lee Kilday levels this league cup group game after Sean McGinty opener. Hamilton win 5-3 on penalties. Pictured are bosses Ian Murray and John Rankin. (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson
November 17, 2023: Hamilton 1-4 Raith Rovers. Double by Jack Hamilton (pictured) and goals by Sam Stanton and Dylan Easton win this challenge cup quarter-final for Raith, with Dario Zanatta netting for Accies. (Pic Craig Foy/SNS) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
April 4, 2023: Raith Rovers 1-2 Hamilton. Despite this OG from Steve Lawson putting Raith ahead in Championship game, Accies score through Dylan McGowan and Benny Ashley-Seal before having Jean-Pierre Tiehi sent off. (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson
March 26, 2023: Raith Rovers 0-1 Hamilton. Goal by Reghan Tumilty wins challenge cup final at Falkirk Stadium, despite Accies having Dan O'Reilly sent off early in the second half. (Pic Craig Foy/SNS) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
