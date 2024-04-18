In pictures: Last nine games between Raith Rovers and Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Here’s how the last nine matches between the teams in Scotland’s second tier have gone.
1.
January 27, 2024: Raith Rovers 2-3 Inverness. ICT boss Duncan Ferguson remonstrates on day his side prevail thanks to an Alex Samuel hat-trick. Raith's goals were netted by Jack Hamilton and Lewis Vaughan. (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson
2.
December 2, 2023: Inverness 1-2 Raith Rovers. Jamie Gullan celebrates scoring penalty winner with Shaun Byrne after Vaughan had earlier equalised Billy Mckay's opener for hosts (Pic Ross MacDonald/SNS) Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group
3.
September 16, 2023: Raith Rovers 1-0 Inverness. Jamie Gullan lines up the goalscoring shot which earns three league points for Ian Murray's team at Stark's Park (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson
4.
April 8, 2023: Inverness 2-0 Raith Rovers. Goals by Jay Henderson (pictured with Raith's Kieran Ngwenya) and Nathan Shaw clinch victory for the hosts in the Highlands (Pic Simon Wootton/SNS) Photo: Simon Wootton - SNS Group
