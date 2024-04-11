In pictures: Last nine games between Raith Rovers and Partick Thistle

Raith have had the better of it with four league wins to Thistle’s two, with three draws.
March 12, 2024: Partick Thistle 0-1 Raith Rovers. Euan Murray hails the Raith fans at full-time at Firhill after his 34th-minute headed goal from Kyle Turner free-kick wins it. (Pic Ross MacDonald/SNS Group) Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group
December 8, 2023: Raith Rovers 4-3 Partick Thistle. Sam Stanton (right) scores winner after earlier Raith goals by Dan O'Reilly, Dylan Easton and Callum Smith had been nullified by an O'Reilly OG, Brian Graham (penalty) and Blair Alston. (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson
August 5, 2023: Partick Thistle 2-2 Raith Rovers. After Dylan Easton had pulled it back to 2-1 after earlier Thistle goals by Jack McMillan and Aidan Fitzpatrick, Kieran Mitchell sidefoots late leveller as visitors battle back for draw (Pic Eddie Doig) Photo: Eddie Doig
May 5, 2023: Raith Rovers 2-2 Partick Thistle. Raith's Lewis Vaughan (1st left) celebrates making it 1-1 with penalty after Darren Brownlie opener. Scott McGill puts Rovers 2-1 up before Scott Tiffoney leveller. (Pic Roddy Scott/SNS Group) Photo: Roddy Scott - SNS Group
