November 11, 2023: Queen's Park 2-3 Raith Rovers. Ross Millen scores the penalty winner after Lewis Vaughan's opener for Raith had been countered by Queen's goals for Jack Turner and Ruari Paton, followed by Jack Hamilton's 89th-minute equaliser (Pic Eddie Doig)

In pictures: Last nine games between Raith Rovers and Queen's Park

Ahead of the sides facing off in a crucial Scottish Championship clash at Stark’s Park this Saturday – with Raith Rovers challenging for the title and Queen’s Park trying to pull away from the relegation zone – we look back on their last nine competitive games.