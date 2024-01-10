Ahead of the sides facing off in a crucial Scottish Championship clash at Stark’s Park this Saturday – with Raith Rovers challenging for the title and Queen’s Park trying to pull away from the relegation zone – we look back on their last nine competitive games.
A lively build-up to the match has seen Raith lose defender Daniel O’Reilly to Partick Thistle after he rejected a new contract at Kirkcaldy, while the Spiders have appointed former St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson as their new gaffer on a two-and-a-half-year contract.
1.
November 11, 2023: Queen's Park 2-3 Raith Rovers. Ross Millen scores the penalty winner after Lewis Vaughan's opener for Raith had been countered by Queen's goals for Jack Turner and Ruari Paton, followed by Jack Hamilton's 89th-minute equaliser (Pic Eddie Doig) Photo: Eddie Doig
2.
September 2, 2023: Raith Rovers 3-2 Queen's Park. Rovers celebrate Callum Smith opener before going 2-1 down to Queen's goals by Turner and Dom Thomas, but Lewis Vaughan's late double wins it (Pic Fife Photo Agency) Photo: walter neilson
3.
April 1, 2023: Raith Rovers 2-0 Queen's Park. In the first of three straight league wins for Raith over the Spiders, boss Ian Murray and striker Lewis Vaughan celebrate after goals by Tom Lang and Vaughan seal it (Pic Tony Fimister) Photo: Tony Fimister
4.
February 17, 2023: Queen's Park 1-1 Raith Rovers. Raith's William Akio is head over heels at scoring to secure point in league game at Ochilview Park after Connor Shields' opener (Pic Rob Casey/SNS Group) Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group