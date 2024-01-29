Here, the Fife Free Press looks back at the last nine fixtures between the teams. Despite recent losses, it’s not all been doom and gloom for Rovers against the North Lanarkshire outfit.
1.
January 6, 2024: Airdrieonians 1-0 Raith Rovers. With Raith's Josh Mullin looking dejected, the hosts' Nikolay Todorov celebrates after scoring the winner in this Scottish Championship match. (Pic Rob Casey/SNS Group) Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group
2.
November 4, 2023: Raith Rovers 1-1 Airdrieonians. Ex-Airdrie player Callum Smith (pictured) scores Raith goal before Todorov levels Championship battle (Pic Fife Photo Agency) Photo: walter neilson
3.
September 23, 2023: Airdrieonians 1-0 Raith Rovers. Dylan Easton (pictured) and his Raith mates are denied by Calum Gallagher winner in Championship encounter (Pic Eddie Doig) Photo: Eddie Doig
4.
February 1, 2020 Airdrieonians 0-1 Raith Rovers. Ross Matthews celebrates fourth-minute strike which earns three League 1 points for Kirkcaldy side (Pic Fife Photo Agency) Photo: walter neilson