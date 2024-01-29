News you can trust since 1871
January 6, 2024: Airdrieonians 1-0 Raith Rovers. With Raith's Josh Mullin looking dejected, the hosts' Nikolay Todorov celebrates after scoring the winner in this Scottish Championship match. (Pic Rob Casey/SNS Group)January 6, 2024: Airdrieonians 1-0 Raith Rovers. With Raith's Josh Mullin looking dejected, the hosts' Nikolay Todorov celebrates after scoring the winner in this Scottish Championship match. (Pic Rob Casey/SNS Group)
In pictures: Last nine games between Raith Rovers FC and Airdrieonians

Raith Rovers and Airdrieonians contest an SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final at Stark’s Park this Friday, kick-off 7.40pm.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 29th Jan 2024, 14:19 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 14:52 GMT

Here, the Fife Free Press looks back at the last nine fixtures between the teams. Despite recent losses, it’s not all been doom and gloom for Rovers against the North Lanarkshire outfit.

1.

January 6, 2024: Airdrieonians 1-0 Raith Rovers. With Raith's Josh Mullin looking dejected, the hosts' Nikolay Todorov celebrates after scoring the winner in this Scottish Championship match.

November 4, 2023: Raith Rovers 1-1 Airdrieonians. Ex-Airdrie player Callum Smith (pictured) scores Raith goal before Todorov levels Championship battle (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

2.

November 4, 2023: Raith Rovers 1-1 Airdrieonians. Ex-Airdrie player Callum Smith (pictured) scores Raith goal before Todorov levels Championship battle

September 23, 2023: Airdrieonians 1-0 Raith Rovers. Dylan Easton (pictured) and his Raith mates are denied by Calum Gallagher winner in Championship encounter (Pic Eddie Doig)

3.

September 23, 2023: Airdrieonians 1-0 Raith Rovers. Dylan Easton (pictured) and his Raith mates are denied by Calum Gallagher winner in Championship encounter

February 1, 2020 Airdrieonians 0-1 Raith Rovers. Ross Matthews celebrates fourth-minute strike which earns three League 1 points for Kirkcaldy side (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

4.

February 1, 2020 Airdrieonians 0-1 Raith Rovers. Ross Matthews celebrates fourth-minute strike which earns three League 1 points for Kirkcaldy side

