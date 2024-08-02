In pictures: Last nine games for Raith Rovers v Airdrieonians

Ahead of the teams meeting at the Excelsior Stadium tomorrow (Saturday), kick-off 3pm, in their 2024-25 Scottish Championship opener, Here’s what happened overall in their last nine games against each other.
April 9, 2024: Raith Rovers 1-3 Airdrieonians. Adam Frizzell scores the second of his double to dent Raith's title bid, with Josh Mullin netting for the hosts before Lewis McGregor adds killer third (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson
February 2, 2024: Raith Rovers 0-1 Airdrieonians. Raith's Lewis Vaughan griamces after shooting over, as Airdrie win SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final thanks to sixth-minute Nikolay Todorov goal (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson
January 6, 2024: Airdrieonians 1-0 Raith Rovers. Nikolay Todorov scores only goal of Championship match which sees Rovers reduced to 10 men when Ross Millen is sent off in injury time (Pic Rob Casey/SNS) Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group
November 4, 2023: Raith Rovers 1-1 Airdrieonians. Callum Smith (pictured) puts Raith ahead before Todorov equaliser earns the visitors a share of the league spoils at Stark's Park (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson