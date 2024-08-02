April 9, 2024: Raith Rovers 1-3 Airdrieonians. Adam Frizzell scores the second of his double to dent Raith's title bid, with Josh Mullin netting for the hosts before Lewis McGregor adds killer third (Pic FPA)placeholder image
April 9, 2024: Raith Rovers 1-3 Airdrieonians. Adam Frizzell scores the second of his double to dent Raith's title bid, with Josh Mullin netting for the hosts before Lewis McGregor adds killer third (Pic FPA)

In pictures: Last nine games for Raith Rovers v Airdrieonians

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 15:19 BST
Airdrieonians were a bogey team for Raith Rovers last season, with the North Lanarkshire outfit winning four and drawing one of the five league and cup games between the sides.

Ahead of the teams meeting at the Excelsior Stadium tomorrow (Saturday), kick-off 3pm, in their 2024-25 Scottish Championship opener, Here’s what happened overall in their last nine games against each other.

1.

April 9, 2024: Raith Rovers 1-3 Airdrieonians. Adam Frizzell scores the second of his double to dent Raith's title bid, with Josh Mullin netting for the hosts before Lewis McGregor adds killer third (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson

February 2, 2024: Raith Rovers 0-1 Airdrieonians. Raith's Lewis Vaughan griamces after shooting over, as Airdrie win SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final thanks to sixth-minute Nikolay Todorov goal (Pic FPA)

2.

February 2, 2024: Raith Rovers 0-1 Airdrieonians. Raith's Lewis Vaughan griamces after shooting over, as Airdrie win SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final thanks to sixth-minute Nikolay Todorov goal (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson

January 6, 2024: Airdrieonians 1-0 Raith Rovers. Nikolay Todorov scores only goal of Championship match which sees Rovers reduced to 10 men when Ross Millen is sent off in injury time (Pic Rob Casey/SNS)

3.

January 6, 2024: Airdrieonians 1-0 Raith Rovers. Nikolay Todorov scores only goal of Championship match which sees Rovers reduced to 10 men when Ross Millen is sent off in injury time (Pic Rob Casey/SNS) Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

November 4, 2023: Raith Rovers 1-1 Airdrieonians. Callum Smith (pictured) puts Raith ahead before Todorov equaliser earns the visitors a share of the league spoils at Stark's Park (Pic FPA)

4.

November 4, 2023: Raith Rovers 1-1 Airdrieonians. Callum Smith (pictured) puts Raith ahead before Todorov equaliser earns the visitors a share of the league spoils at Stark's Park (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson

