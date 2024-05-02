March 1, 2024: Arbroath 3-2 Raith Rovers. Mark Stowe celebrates scoring winner as hosts fight back from 2-0 down to goals by Zak Rudden and Josh Mullen to win with other strikes by Jay Bird and Leighton McIntosh (Pic Mark Scates/SNS)March 1, 2024: Arbroath 3-2 Raith Rovers. Mark Stowe celebrates scoring winner as hosts fight back from 2-0 down to goals by Zak Rudden and Josh Mullen to win with other strikes by Jay Bird and Leighton McIntosh (Pic Mark Scates/SNS)
In pictures: Last nine games for Raith Rovers v Arbroath

After a very successful season in the Scottish Championship, second-placed Raith Rovers end their league campaign this Friday, May 3, kick-off 7.45pm, against relegated Arbroath.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 2nd May 2024, 15:37 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 15:46 BST

Here’s what happened in the sides’ last nine meetings with each other.

1.

March 1, 2024: Arbroath 3-2 Raith Rovers. Mark Stowe celebrates scoring winner as hosts fight back from 2-0 down to goals by Zak Rudden and Josh Mullen to win with other strikes by Jay Bird and Leighton McIntosh (Pic Mark Scates/SNS) Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

December 30, 2023: Raith Rovers 2-2 Arbroath. After Dylan Easton and Jack Hamilton goals for Raith, Arbroath's Ali Adams celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 before Lichties get a point thanks to McIntosh penalty (Pic Paul Byars/SNS)

2.

December 30, 2023: Raith Rovers 2-2 Arbroath. After Dylan Easton and Jack Hamilton goals for Raith, Arbroath's Ali Adams celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 before Lichties get a point thanks to McIntosh penalty (Pic Paul Byars/SNS) Photo: Paul Byars - SNS Group

December 13, 2023: Arbroath 1-2 Raith Rovers. Lewis Vaughan is ecstatic after scoring winner, with Raith earlier scoring first through Aidan Connolly before Jermaine Hylton penalty equaliser. (Pic Ross Parker/SNS)

3.

December 13, 2023: Arbroath 1-2 Raith Rovers. Lewis Vaughan is ecstatic after scoring winner, with Raith earlier scoring first through Aidan Connolly before Jermaine Hylton penalty equaliser. (Pic Ross Parker/SNS) Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group

April 15, 2023: Raith Rovers 1-1 Arbroath. Scott Brown (pictured) puts Raith ahead early on before Thomas O'Brien goal earns visitors a Scottish Championship point (Pic Alan Murray)

4.

April 15, 2023: Raith Rovers 1-1 Arbroath. Scott Brown (pictured) puts Raith ahead early on before Thomas O'Brien goal earns visitors a Scottish Championship point (Pic Alan Murray) Photo: Alan Murray

