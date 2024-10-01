April 27, 2024: Morton 0-0 Raith Rovers. Raith boss Ian Murray applaudsfans at full-time after Championship stalemate. He was sacked less than four months later despite eventual second-place finish. (Pic Roddy Scott/SNS)April 27, 2024: Morton 0-0 Raith Rovers. Raith boss Ian Murray applaudsfans at full-time after Championship stalemate. He was sacked less than four months later despite eventual second-place finish. (Pic Roddy Scott/SNS)
April 27, 2024: Morton 0-0 Raith Rovers. Raith boss Ian Murray applaudsfans at full-time after Championship stalemate. He was sacked less than four months later despite eventual second-place finish. (Pic Roddy Scott/SNS)

In pictures: Last nine games for Raith Rovers v Greenock Morton

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 1st Oct 2024, 17:00 BST
Raith Rovers continue their Scottish Championship campaign under manager Neill Collins at Greenock Morton this Saturday with a 3pm kick-off.

Here’s what happened in the last nine competitive matches played between the two clubs.

1.

February 27, 2024: Raith Rovers 0-0 Morton. Raith's Dylan Easton tries to evade Morton's Robbie Crawford as teams draw blank in league encounter at Stark's Park (Pic FPA)

2.

February 27, 2024: Raith Rovers 0-0 Morton. Raith's Dylan Easton tries to evade Morton's Robbie Crawford as teams draw blank in league encounter at Stark's Park (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson

October 31, 2023: Morton 1-2 Raith Rovers. A double by Aidan Connolly (pictured) continues Kirkcaldy team's Championship title challenge, before Iain Wilson pulls one back for hosts. (Pic Eddie Doig)

3.

October 31, 2023: Morton 1-2 Raith Rovers. A double by Aidan Connolly (pictured) continues Kirkcaldy team's Championship title challenge, before Iain Wilson pulls one back for hosts. (Pic Eddie Doig) Photo: Eddie Doig

August 12, 2023: Raith Rovers 3-2 Morton. Goals by Jack Hamilton, Lewis Vaughan (penalty) and late Callum Smith winner see off Mrton side who net through Robbie Muirhead and Robbie Crawford in league game. (Pic FPA)

4.

August 12, 2023: Raith Rovers 3-2 Morton. Goals by Jack Hamilton, Lewis Vaughan (penalty) and late Callum Smith winner see off Mrton side who net through Robbie Muirhead and Robbie Crawford in league game. (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson

