In pictures: Last nine games for Raith Rovers v Greenock Morton

Here’s what happened in the last nine competitive matches played between the two clubs.
1.
April 27, 2024: Morton 0-0 Raith Rovers. Raith boss Ian Murray applaudsfans at full-time after Championship stalemate. He was sacked less than four months later despite eventual second-place finish. (Pic Roddy Scott/SNS) Photo: Roddy Scott - SNS Group
2.
February 27, 2024: Raith Rovers 0-0 Morton. Raith's Dylan Easton tries to evade Morton's Robbie Crawford as teams draw blank in league encounter at Stark's Park (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson
3.
October 31, 2023: Morton 1-2 Raith Rovers. A double by Aidan Connolly (pictured) continues Kirkcaldy team's Championship title challenge, before Iain Wilson pulls one back for hosts. (Pic Eddie Doig) Photo: Eddie Doig
4.
August 12, 2023: Raith Rovers 3-2 Morton. Goals by Jack Hamilton, Lewis Vaughan (penalty) and late Callum Smith winner see off Mrton side who net through Robbie Muirhead and Robbie Crawford in league game. (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson
