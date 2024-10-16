In pictures: Last nine Raith Rovers games v Queen's Park

Eighth-placed Raith go into the game seven points behind the fourth-placed Spiders. Here’s what happened the last nine times the sides met.
1.
March 16, 2024: Queen's Park 0-0 Raith Rovers. Raith's Scott McGill (pictured) and Dylan Easton are denied by two great late saves from Queen's keeper Calum Ferrie as league clash stays goalless. (Pic Sammy Turner/SNS) Photo: Sammy Turner - SNS Group
2.
January 13, 2024: Raith Rovers 1-2 Queen's Park. Jack Hamilton (pictured) puts Raith ahead before Queen's win three points in Callum Davidson's first match in charge with goals by Cameron Bruce and Sean Welsh. (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson
3.
November 11, 2023: Queen's Park 2-3 Raith Rovers. Ross Millen penalty two minutes into injury time wins Hampden league game despite Euan Murray being red carded. Other Raith goals are by Lewis Vaughan and Jack Hamilton. (Pic Eddie Doig) Photo: Eddie Doig
4.
September 2, 2023: Raith Rovers 3-2 Queen's Park. Goals by Callum Smith (pictured) and Lewis Vaughan (2) win Stark's Park league game, with 10-man Queen's netting through Jack Turner and Dom Thomas. (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson
