March 16, 2024: Queen's Park 0-0 Raith Rovers. Raith's Scott McGill (pictured) and Dylan Easton are denied by two great late saves from Queen's keeper Calum Ferrie as league clash stays goalless. (Pic Sammy Turner/SNS)March 16, 2024: Queen's Park 0-0 Raith Rovers. Raith's Scott McGill (pictured) and Dylan Easton are denied by two great late saves from Queen's keeper Calum Ferrie as league clash stays goalless. (Pic Sammy Turner/SNS)
In pictures: Last nine Raith Rovers games v Queen's Park

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 16th Oct 2024, 17:00 BST
Raith Rovers resume their Scottish Championship campaign at home to Queen’s Park this Saturday.

Eighth-placed Raith go into the game seven points behind the fourth-placed Spiders. Here’s what happened the last nine times the sides met.

March 16, 2024: Queen's Park 0-0 Raith Rovers. Raith's Scott McGill (pictured) and Dylan Easton are denied by two great late saves from Queen's keeper Calum Ferrie as league clash stays goalless. (Pic Sammy Turner/SNS)

January 13, 2024: Raith Rovers 1-2 Queen's Park. Jack Hamilton (pictured) puts Raith ahead before Queen's win three points in Callum Davidson's first match in charge with goals by Cameron Bruce and Sean Welsh. (Pic FPA)

January 13, 2024: Raith Rovers 1-2 Queen's Park. Jack Hamilton (pictured) puts Raith ahead before Queen's win three points in Callum Davidson's first match in charge with goals by Cameron Bruce and Sean Welsh. (Pic FPA)

November 11, 2023: Queen's Park 2-3 Raith Rovers. Ross Millen penalty two minutes into injury time wins Hampden league game despite Euan Murray being red carded. Other Raith goals are by Lewis Vaughan and Jack Hamilton. (Pic Eddie Doig)

November 11, 2023: Queen's Park 2-3 Raith Rovers. Ross Millen penalty two minutes into injury time wins Hampden league game despite Euan Murray being red carded. Other Raith goals are by Lewis Vaughan and Jack Hamilton. (Pic Eddie Doig)

September 2, 2023: Raith Rovers 3-2 Queen's Park. Goals by Callum Smith (pictured) and Lewis Vaughan (2) win Stark's Park league game, with 10-man Queen's netting through Jack Turner and Dom Thomas. (Pic FPA)

September 2, 2023: Raith Rovers 3-2 Queen's Park. Goals by Callum Smith (pictured) and Lewis Vaughan (2) win Stark's Park league game, with 10-man Queen's netting through Jack Turner and Dom Thomas. (Pic FPA)

