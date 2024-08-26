2022-2024: Ian Murray. Recruited after leaving Airdrieonians boss, he was sacked one game into this season despite finishing Championship runners-up last term. P 105, W 51, D 20, L 34 PPM 1.65. (Pic Craig Foy/SNS)

In pictures: Last nine Raith Rovers managers

As Raith Rovers’ search for a new manager continues – with reports on Monday that top target David Healy has signed a new one-year contract extension with Linfield – the Fife Free Press looks at the records of the last nine gaffers to occupy the Raith hotseat.