In pictures: Last nine Raith Rovers managers

From Craig Levein’s brief spell in charge in 2006 to Ian Murray’s rollercoaster two-year stint in recent times, there has rarely been a dull moment down Stark’s Park way.
2022-2024: Ian Murray. Recruited after leaving Airdrieonians boss, he was sacked one game into this season despite finishing Championship runners-up last term. P 105, W 51, D 20, L 34 PPM 1.65. (Pic Craig Foy/SNS) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
2018-2022: John McGlynn. Second spell in charge for current Falkirk manager saw Raith win League One in 2019-20 and two Challenge Cups. P 297 W 128 D 74 L 95 PPM 1.54. (Pic Mark Scates/SNS) Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
2017-2018: Barry Smith. Having finished second in League One the previous season, Smith resigned in September 2018 with Raith sitting second. P 57 W 31 D 11 L 15. PPM 1.82. (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson
February-May 2017: John Hughes. 'Yogi' took Raith down from the Championship into League One after ninth-place finish was followed by defeat to Brechin City in play-offs. P 15 W 4 D 3 L 8 PPM 1. (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson
