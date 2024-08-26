2022-2024: Ian Murray. Recruited after leaving Airdrieonians boss, he was sacked one game into this season despite finishing Championship runners-up last term. P 105, W 51, D 20, L 34 PPM 1.65. (Pic Craig Foy/SNS)2022-2024: Ian Murray. Recruited after leaving Airdrieonians boss, he was sacked one game into this season despite finishing Championship runners-up last term. P 105, W 51, D 20, L 34 PPM 1.65. (Pic Craig Foy/SNS)
In pictures: Last nine Raith Rovers managers

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 26th Aug 2024, 17:39 BST
As Raith Rovers’ search for a new manager continues – with reports on Monday that top target David Healy has signed a new one-year contract extension with Linfield – the Fife Free Press looks at the records of the last nine gaffers to occupy the Raith hotseat.

From Craig Levein’s brief spell in charge in 2006 to Ian Murray’s rollercoaster two-year stint in recent times, there has rarely been a dull moment down Stark’s Park way.

2022-2024: Ian Murray. Recruited after leaving Airdrieonians boss, he was sacked one game into this season despite finishing Championship runners-up last term. P 105, W 51, D 20, L 34 PPM 1.65. (Pic Craig Foy/SNS)

2018-2022: John McGlynn. Second spell in charge for current Falkirk manager saw Raith win League One in 2019-20 and two Challenge Cups. P 297 W 128 D 74 L 95 PPM 1.54. (Pic Mark Scates/SNS)

2018-2022: John McGlynn. Second spell in charge for current Falkirk manager saw Raith win League One in 2019-20 and two Challenge Cups. P 297 W 128 D 74 L 95 PPM 1.54. (Pic Mark Scates/SNS)

2017-2018: Barry Smith. Having finished second in League One the previous season, Smith resigned in September 2018 with Raith sitting second. P 57 W 31 D 11 L 15. PPM 1.82. (Pic FPA)

2017-2018: Barry Smith. Having finished second in League One the previous season, Smith resigned in September 2018 with Raith sitting second. P 57 W 31 D 11 L 15. PPM 1.82. (Pic FPA)

February-May 2017: John Hughes. 'Yogi' took Raith down from the Championship into League One after ninth-place finish was followed by defeat to Brechin City in play-offs. P 15 W 4 D 3 L 8 PPM 1. (Pic FPA)

February-May 2017: John Hughes. 'Yogi' took Raith down from the Championship into League One after ninth-place finish was followed by defeat to Brechin City in play-offs. P 15 W 4 D 3 L 8 PPM 1. (Pic FPA)

