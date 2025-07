2024-2025 - Falkirk. The Bairns - bossed by the former Raith Rovers management team of John McGlynn and Paul Smith - ended a 15-year exile from the Scottish Premiership by finishing top of the Championship last season. Their 73-point final total was two more than second-placed Livingston. (Pic by Michael Gillen)

The 2025-’26 William Hill Championship campaign will again see Raith Rovers bid to seal a spot in Scotland’s top flight for the first time since 1997.

In a picture special, we profile the last six teams to make the jump up from this country’s second tier.

2024-2025 - Livingston. The Championship runners-up - bossed by David Martindale - saw off Partick Thistle 4-0 on aggregate and Ross County 5-3 on aggregate to become only the fourth second tier side to go up via the play-offs in their 12-season history after Hamilton Accies (2013-'14), Livingston themselves (2017-'18) and Dundee (2020-'21). (Pic SNS)

2023-2024 - Dundee United. United went up as second tier champions as they ended the season on 75 points, six points ahead of Ian Murray's Raith Rovers. Although Raith beat Partick Thistle 4-3 on penalties after a 3-3 aggregate draw in the play-off semi-finals, they were denied promotion as they lost 6-1 on aggregate to Ross County in the final. (Pic SNS)