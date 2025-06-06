In pictures: League records of last six Raith Rovers managers

2 .

September-December 2024: Neill Collins. The ex-Tampa Bay Rowdies and Barnsley gaffer was installed a month after Murray's shock dismissal but didn't even last four months in his Stark's Park role as he quit to take over as head coach of US outfit Sacramento Republic. P 13 W 5 D 3 L 5 PPM 1.38. (Pic Ross Parker/SNS) Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group