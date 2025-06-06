December 2024-present: Barry Robson. Named as Raith gaffer just a few days after Collins' exit, the former Aberdeen manager led the Stark's Park team to a fifth-placed William Hill Championship finish in 2024-'25, missing the play-offs by just two points after a 10-game unbeaten run. P 18 W 8 D 5 L 5. (Pic Ross MacDonald/SNS)December 2024-present: Barry Robson. Named as Raith gaffer just a few days after Collins' exit, the former Aberdeen manager led the Stark's Park team to a fifth-placed William Hill Championship finish in 2024-'25, missing the play-offs by just two points after a 10-game unbeaten run. P 18 W 8 D 5 L 5. (Pic Ross MacDonald/SNS)
In pictures: League records of last six Raith Rovers managers

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 6th Jun 2025, 14:55 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 15:42 BST
A tumultuous 2024-’25 season for Raith Rovers saw the Kirkcaldy club utilise three different managers.

In this picture special, the Fife Free Press profiles the overall Raith league records of these guys and also the previous three incumbents in the role.

December 2024-present: Barry Robson. Named as Raith gaffer just a few days after Collins' exit, the former Aberdeen manager led the Stark's Park team to a fifth-placed William Hill Championship finish in 2024-'25, missing the play-offs by just two points after a 10-game unbeaten run. P 18 W 8 D 5 L 5.

September-December 2024: Neill Collins. The ex-Tampa Bay Rowdies and Barnsley gaffer was installed a month after Murray's shock dismissal but didn't even last four months in his Stark's Park role as he quit to take over as head coach of US outfit Sacramento Republic. P 13 W 5 D 3 L 5 PPM 1.38. (Pic Ross Parker/SNS)

September-December 2024: Neill Collins. The ex-Tampa Bay Rowdies and Barnsley gaffer was installed a month after Murray's shock dismissal but didn't even last four months in his Stark's Park role as he quit to take over as head coach of US outfit Sacramento Republic. P 13 W 5 D 3 L 5 PPM 1.38.

2022-2024: Ian Murray. Recruited after leaving Airdrieonians boss, he was sacked one game into this season despite finishing Championship runners-up last term. P 105, W 51, D 20, L 34 PPM 1.65. (Pic Paul Devlin/SNS)

2022-2024: Ian Murray. Recruited after leaving Airdrieonians boss, he was sacked one game into this season despite finishing Championship runners-up last term. P 105, W 51, D 20, L 34 PPM 1.65.

2018-2022: John McGlynn. Second spell in charge for current Falkirk manager saw Raith win League One in 2019-20 and two Challenge Cups. P 297 W 128 D 74 L 95 PPM 1.54. (Pic FPA)

2018-2022: John McGlynn. Second spell in charge for current Falkirk manager saw Raith win League One in 2019-20 and two Challenge Cups. P 297 W 128 D 74 L 95 PPM 1.54.

