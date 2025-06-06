In pictures: League records of last six Raith Rovers managers

In this picture special, the Fife Free Press profiles the overall Raith league records of these guys and also the previous three incumbents in the role.
December 2024-present: Barry Robson. Named as Raith gaffer just a few days after Collins' exit, the former Aberdeen manager led the Stark's Park team to a fifth-placed William Hill Championship finish in 2024-'25, missing the play-offs by just two points after a 10-game unbeaten run. P 18 W 8 D 5 L 5. (Pic Ross MacDonald/SNS) Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group
September-December 2024: Neill Collins. The ex-Tampa Bay Rowdies and Barnsley gaffer was installed a month after Murray's shock dismissal but didn't even last four months in his Stark's Park role as he quit to take over as head coach of US outfit Sacramento Republic. P 13 W 5 D 3 L 5 PPM 1.38. (Pic Ross Parker/SNS) Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
2022-2024: Ian Murray. Recruited after leaving Airdrieonians boss, he was sacked one game into this season despite finishing Championship runners-up last term. P 105, W 51, D 20, L 34 PPM 1.65. (Pic Paul Devlin/SNS) Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group
2018-2022: John McGlynn. Second spell in charge for current Falkirk manager saw Raith win League One in 2019-20 and two Challenge Cups. P 297 W 128 D 74 L 95 PPM 1.54. (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson
