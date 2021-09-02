A familiar sight - Lewis Vaughan celebrates scoring for Raith Rovers.

In pictures: Lewis Vaughan's 10 years with Raith Rovers

As he battles back from his latest serious injury we look back at what Lewis Vaughan does best – scoring goals for Raith Rovers.

By Paul McCabe
Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 3:31 pm
Updated Thursday, 2nd September 2021, 4:44 pm

The 25-year-old is now in his 10th season as a first team player at Stark’s Park and hopefully there will be many more to come.

1. Teen Star

Pictured in 2010 when he was part of the Raith U17 squad.

Photo: Tony Fimister

2. Shake On It

With then Raith boss Grant Murray at the start of the 2013/14 season.

Photo: Tony Fimister

3. Up For The Cup

Promoting a 2013 Ramsdens Cup Quarter-Final clash with Falkirk with Laurie Ellis (left) and ex-Raith captain Brian Cooper.

Photo: SNS Group/Craig Watson

4. Championship Clash

On the ball when Raith played Rangers in the Scottish Championship in September 2014.

Photo: FPA

