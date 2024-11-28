January 23, 2023: Darvel 1-0 Aberdeen. The biggest shock in Scottish Cup history as Jordan Kirkpatrick's 19th-minute strike gives sixth-tier Darvel a win over top flight Aberdeen, who sack boss Jim Goodwin. (Pic SNS)January 23, 2023: Darvel 1-0 Aberdeen. The biggest shock in Scottish Cup history as Jordan Kirkpatrick's 19th-minute strike gives sixth-tier Darvel a win over top flight Aberdeen, who sack boss Jim Goodwin. (Pic SNS)
In pictures: Nine major Scottish Cup shocks which rocked the nation

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 28th Nov 2024, 11:30 BST
With Raith Rovers set for a Scottish Cup third round trip to Scottish Lowland Football League Linlithgow Rose on Saturday, we look back at nine past seismic shocks in the tournament.

From sixth-tier Darvel stunning Aberdeen, to first division Clyde ousting Glasgow giants Celtic, the tournament has had its fair share of major upsets over the years so Raith should likely be on their guard this weekend.

January 23, 2023: Darvel 1-0 Aberdeen. The biggest shock in Scottish Cup history as Jordan Kirkpatrick's 19th-minute strike gives sixth-tier Darvel a win over top flight Aberdeen, who sack boss Jim Goodwin (Pic SNS)

January 23, 2023: Darvel 1-0 Aberdeen. The biggest shock in Scottish Cup history as Jordan Kirkpatrick's 19th-minute strike gives sixth-tier Darvel a win over top flight Aberdeen, who sack boss Jim Goodwin (Pic SNS) Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group

February 8, 2000: Celtic 1-3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Hoops boss John Barnes is sacked after 'the worst result in Celtic's history' as goals by Barry Wilson, Lubo Moravcik (OG) and Paul Sheerin (penalty) win it. (Pic SNS)

February 8, 2000: Celtic 1-3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Hoops boss John Barnes is sacked after 'the worst result in Celtic's history' as goals by Barry Wilson, Lubo Moravcik (OG) and Paul Sheerin (penalty) win it. (Pic SNS) Photo: SNS Group

January 28, 1967: Berwick Rangers 1-0 Rangers. Sammy Reid's goal wins this first round tie for Berwick (pictured) in front of a record 13,365 fans at Shielfield Park, as Rangers lose to a second division club for the first time.

January 28, 1967: Berwick Rangers 1-0 Rangers. Sammy Reid's goal wins this first round tie for Berwick (pictured) in front of a record 13,365 fans at Shielfield Park, as Rangers lose to a second division club for the first time. Photo: Submitted pic

January 8, 2006: Clyde 2-1 Celtic. Roy Keane's debut is ruined as goals by Craig Bryson and Eddie Malone win it for the first division side at Broadwood, with Maciej Zurawski pulling one back in third round tie. (Pic SNS)

January 8, 2006: Clyde 2-1 Celtic. Roy Keane's debut is ruined as goals by Craig Bryson and Eddie Malone win it for the first division side at Broadwood, with Maciej Zurawski pulling one back in third round tie. (Pic SNS) Photo: SNS Group Bill Murray

