In pictures: Nine major Scottish Cup shocks which rocked the nation

From sixth-tier Darvel stunning Aberdeen, to first division Clyde ousting Glasgow giants Celtic, the tournament has had its fair share of major upsets over the years so Raith should likely be on their guard this weekend.
1.
January 23, 2023: Darvel 1-0 Aberdeen. The biggest shock in Scottish Cup history as Jordan Kirkpatrick's 19th-minute strike gives sixth-tier Darvel a win over top flight Aberdeen, who sack boss Jim Goodwin (Pic SNS) Photo: Rob Casey - SNS Group
2.
February 8, 2000: Celtic 1-3 Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Hoops boss John Barnes is sacked after 'the worst result in Celtic's history' as goals by Barry Wilson, Lubo Moravcik (OG) and Paul Sheerin (penalty) win it. (Pic SNS) Photo: SNS Group
3.
January 28, 1967: Berwick Rangers 1-0 Rangers. Sammy Reid's goal wins this first round tie for Berwick (pictured) in front of a record 13,365 fans at Shielfield Park, as Rangers lose to a second division club for the first time. Photo: Submitted pic
4.
January 8, 2006: Clyde 2-1 Celtic. Roy Keane's debut is ruined as goals by Craig Bryson and Eddie Malone win it for the first division side at Broadwood, with Maciej Zurawski pulling one back in third round tie. (Pic SNS) Photo: SNS Group Bill Murray
