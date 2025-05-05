In pictures: Nine Raith Rovers stars going out of contract this summer

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 5th May 2025, 14:45 BST
Kevin Dabrowski. The 26-year-old 6ft 6' Polish goalkeeper made 29 appearances for Raith this season before losing his place to St Johnstone loanee Josh Rae in February. (Pic Mark Scates/SNS)
Kevin Dabrowski. The 26-year-old 6ft 6' Polish goalkeeper made 29 appearances for Raith this season before losing his place to St Johnstone loanee Josh Rae in February. (Pic Mark Scates/SNS)
With Raith Rovers’ 2024-’25 William Hill Championship season now over, we look at the nine players – including loanees – who are due to go out of contract at Stark’s Park this summer and will either pen new deals at Kirkcaldy or head for pastures new.

Rovers manager Barry Robson said after last Friday night’s season ending 5-1 win at Queen’s Park that talks have been progressing well with the squad, as he begins to make preparations for the 2025-’26 campaign in Scotland’s second tier.

Kevin Dabrowski. The 26-year-old 6ft 6' Polish goalkeeper made 29 appearances for Raith this season before losing his place to St Johnstone loanee Josh Rae in February. (Pic Mark Scates/SNS)Kevin Dabrowski. The 26-year-old 6ft 6' Polish goalkeeper made 29 appearances for Raith this season before losing his place to St Johnstone loanee Josh Rae in February. (Pic Mark Scates/SNS)
Kevin Dabrowski. The 26-year-old 6ft 6' Polish goalkeeper made 29 appearances for Raith this season before losing his place to St Johnstone loanee Josh Rae in February. (Pic Mark Scates/SNS)
Josh Rae. The 24-year-old goalkeeper has managed seven shut outs in 15 Rovers appearances since joining on loan from St Johnstone, with whom he is contracted for another year. (Pic Sammy Turner/SNS)
Josh Rae. The 24-year-old goalkeeper has managed seven shut outs in 15 Rovers appearances since joining on loan from St Johnstone, with whom he is contracted for another year. (Pic Sammy Turner/SNS)
Euan Murray. The last of the 31-year-old former Harlepool United defender's 24 appearances for Rovers this term came in the 3-3 league draw at Greenock Morton on March 25. (Pic Paul Byars/SNS)
Euan Murray. The last of the 31-year-old former Harlepool United defender's 24 appearances for Rovers this term came in the 3-3 league draw at Greenock Morton on March 25. (Pic Paul Byars/SNS)
