In pictures: Nine Raith Rovers stars going out of contract this summer
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 5th May 2025, 14:45 BST
With Raith Rovers’ 2024-’25 William Hill Championship season now over, we look at the nine players – including loanees – who are due to go out of contract at Stark’s Park this summer and will either pen new deals at Kirkcaldy or head for pastures new.
Rovers manager Barry Robson said after last Friday night’s season ending 5-1 win at Queen’s Park that talks have been progressing well with the squad, as he begins to make preparations for the 2025-’26 campaign in Scotland’s second tier.
