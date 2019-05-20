In pictures: Play-off final agony for Raith Rovers in Dumfries
So close, but in the end it wasn’t to be for Raith Rovers as they failed to gain promotion to the Championship via the play-offs.
Saturday’s goalless draw in Dumfries saw Queen of the South retain their place in the second tier 3-1 on aggregate and condemned Rovers to a third season in League One. Here are some pictures from the day. Raith Rovers will come back fighting next season - McGlynn
Queen of the South v Raith Rovers, Palmerston Park, Dumfries on Saturday, May 18. Picture: Fife Photo Agency.
