2024-2025: Raith's average home league attendance of 3,977 is only 214 fans per match down on the previous season, despite the club ending fifth in the William Hill Championship, a drop of four places. Barry Robson ends an eventful season as manager, following Ian Murray and Neill Collins. (Pic SNS Group)

In pictures: Raith Rovers’ average home crowds in past six seasons

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 15th Aug 2025, 16:02 BST
Raith Rovers is a club which has reported increased attendances in recent seasons, with the installation of the current board in May 2023 helping boost figures.

Here are the average home league crowds at Stark’s Park in the past six seasons.

2023-2024: An average of 4,191 supporters attend Raith's 18 league fixtures at Stark's Park, boosted significantly by the bumper crowd of 7,923 who watch a famous 2-1 home victory over Dundee United in February, which helps Rovers finish Championship runners-up behind champions United. (Pic FPA)

2022-2023: Raith's average home league attendance of 1,982 is dwarfed by the season high 4,436 fans who attend their 3-1 Stark's Park victory over top flight Motherwell in the Scottish Cup fourth round, booking a quarter-final tie v Rangers at Ibrox. (Pic SNS Group)

2021-2022: There is an average Stark's Park Scottish Championship home league attendance of 1,838 for Raith, whose fans turn out in fine numbers for that season's 3-1 Challenge Cup final win over Queen of the South at Excelsior Stadium. (Pic FPA)

