In pictures: Raith Rovers’ average home crowds in past six seasons

Here are the average home league crowds at Stark’s Park in the past six seasons.
1.
2024-2025: Raith's average home league attendance of 3,977 is only 214 fans per match down on the previous season, despite the club ending fifth in the William Hill Championship, a drop of four places. Barry Robson ends an eventful season as manager, following Ian Murray and Neill Collins. (Pic SNS Group) Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group
2.
2023-2024: An average of 4,191 supporters attend Raith's 18 league fixtures at Stark's Park, boosted significantly by the bumper crowd of 7,923 who watch a famous 2-1 home victory over Dundee United in February, which helps Rovers finish Championship runners-up behind champions United. (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson
3.
2022-2023: Raith's average home league attendance of 1,982 is dwarfed by the season high 4,436 fans who attend their 3-1 Stark's Park victory over top flight Motherwell in the Scottish Cup fourth round, booking a quarter-final tie v Rangers at Ibrox. (Pic SNS Group) Photo: SNS Group
4.
2021-2022: There is an average Stark's Park Scottish Championship home league attendance of 1,838 for Raith, whose fans turn out in fine numbers for that season's 3-1 Challenge Cup final win over Queen of the South at Excelsior Stadium. (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson