Excelsior Stadium - Airdrie - 'Airdrie v Raith - Raith players celebrate ANDERSON goal in front of fans -'credit- Fife Photo Agency

In pictures: Raith Rovers’ big travelling support roars team to victory in Airdrie

Raith Rovers were backed by a large travelling support in Saturday’s 1-0 win in Airdrie.

See if you can spot yourself, or someone you know, in our gallery of match pictures.

Raith fans in Airdrie
Grant Anderson scores the winner.
Raith keeper Ross Muntro is stretchered off
Raith fans in Airdrie.
