JULY 2024: A 2-1 loss at Ross County (pictured) is the big game as Raith finish second behind the Dingwall team in the Premier Sports Cup Group H to exit the tournament (Pics by SNS Group unless stated)placeholder image
JULY 2024: A 2-1 loss at Ross County (pictured) is the big game as Raith finish second behind the Dingwall team in the Premier Sports Cup Group H to exit the tournament (Pics by SNS Group unless stated)

In pictures: Raith Rovers’ dramatic 2024-'25 season so far

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 27th Mar 2025, 11:12 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 11:15 BST
Even by the rollercoaster standards of Raith Rovers, the 2024-’25 campaign has been a hugely dramatic one on and off the pitch.

Three managers, a chief executive dismissal and varying form. Here, the Fife Free Press provides a month by month review of what’s happened during this unpredictable season.

JULY 2024: A 2-1 loss at Ross County (pictured) is the big game as Raith finish second behind the Dingwall team in the Premier Sports Cup Group H to exit the tournament (Pics by SNS Group unless stated)

1.

JULY 2024: A 2-1 loss at Ross County (pictured) is the big game as Raith finish second behind the Dingwall team in the Premier Sports Cup Group H to exit the tournament (Pics by SNS Group unless stated) Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Photo Sales
AUGUST 2024: Raith manager Ian Murray is sacked the day after the side's 1-0 loss at Airdrieonians in their William Hill Championship opener, an unexpected dismissal given the gaffer led Rovers to second place last season

2.

AUGUST 2024: Raith manager Ian Murray is sacked the day after the side's 1-0 loss at Airdrieonians in their William Hill Championship opener, an unexpected dismissal given the gaffer led Rovers to second place last season Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Photo Sales
SEPTEMBER 2024: Exactly a month after Murray's dismissal, former Tampa Bay Rowdies and Barnsley manager Neill Collins (pictured) is appointed as new Raith gaffer on a three-year contract

3.

SEPTEMBER 2024: Exactly a month after Murray's dismissal, former Tampa Bay Rowdies and Barnsley manager Neill Collins (pictured) is appointed as new Raith gaffer on a three-year contract Photo: SNS

Photo Sales
OCTOBER 2024: A Scott Brown goal beats Airdrieonians 1-0 at home, but an overall poor start to the league campaign for pre-season title favourites Raith has them seventh, 15 points behind leaders Falkirk (Pic FPA)

4.

OCTOBER 2024: A Scott Brown goal beats Airdrieonians 1-0 at home, but an overall poor start to the league campaign for pre-season title favourites Raith has them seventh, 15 points behind leaders Falkirk (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice