In pictures: Raith Rovers’ dramatic 2024-'25 season so far

Three managers, a chief executive dismissal and varying form. Here, the Fife Free Press provides a month by month review of what’s happened during this unpredictable season.
1.
JULY 2024: A 2-1 loss at Ross County (pictured) is the big game as Raith finish second behind the Dingwall team in the Premier Sports Cup Group H to exit the tournament (Pics by SNS Group unless stated) Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group
2.
AUGUST 2024: Raith manager Ian Murray is sacked the day after the side's 1-0 loss at Airdrieonians in their William Hill Championship opener, an unexpected dismissal given the gaffer led Rovers to second place last season Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group
3.
SEPTEMBER 2024: Exactly a month after Murray's dismissal, former Tampa Bay Rowdies and Barnsley manager Neill Collins (pictured) is appointed as new Raith gaffer on a three-year contract Photo: SNS
4.
OCTOBER 2024: A Scott Brown goal beats Airdrieonians 1-0 at home, but an overall poor start to the league campaign for pre-season title favourites Raith has them seventh, 15 points behind leaders Falkirk (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson