Cheering the team on to a fantastic win

In pictures: Raith Rovers fans enjoy 6-0 cup victory over Peterhead

Football is back – and Raith Rovers enjoyed a fine win last night.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 12:29 pm

The Stark’s Park side glided past a Peterhead side desperately short of resources in the Premier Sports League Cup.

The Kirkcaldy side completely dominated possession in their first competitive match of the season and were never remotely in trouble.

Our photo gallery spotlights some of the fans who enjoyed the game.

1. Raith Rovers' fans gallery

Fans enjoyed watching their team cruise to an6-0 win over Peterhead

2. Raith Rovers' fans gallery

Supporting your local team

3. Raith Rovers' fans gallery

Stark's Park saw a great win for the team last night

4. Raith Rovers' fans gallery

Young faces in the crowd at Stark's Park

