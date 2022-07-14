In pictures: Raith Rovers fans enjoy 6-0 cup victory over Peterhead

The Stark’s Park side glided past a Peterhead side desperately short of resources in the Premier Sports League Cup.
The Kirkcaldy side completely dominated possession in their first competitive match of the season and were never remotely in trouble.
Our photo gallery spotlights some of the fans who enjoyed the game.
Fans enjoyed watching their team cruise to an6-0 win over Peterhead
Supporting your local team
Stark's Park saw a great win for the team last night
Young faces in the crowd at Stark's Park
