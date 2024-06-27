In pictures: Raith Rovers' first nine league games of 2024/25

Here are Raith Rovers’ first nine league fixtures in the upcoming campaign.
1.
August 3: Airdrieonians (a). Now Raith star Callum Fordyce challenges Rovers striker Jack Hamilton during 1-0 home Airdrie win over Ian Murray's men on September 23 last year (Pic Eddie Doig)Photo: Eddie Doig
2.
August 10: Partick Thistle (h). Sam Stanton scores during thrilling 4-3 home league win for Raith over Partick on December 8, 2023 (Pic Fife Photo Agency)Photo: walter neilson
3.
August 24: Ayr United (a). Matchwinner Lewis Vaughan hails strike which seals Raith Rovers three points in 2-1 league success at Ayr United on February 24 (Pic by Dave Johnston)Photo: Dave Johnston
4.
August 31: Livingston (h). During the sides' last meeting in the Scottish Cup fourth round in January, Raith's Lewis Vaughan unsuccessfully appeals for a penalty in 2-1 defeat (Pic Scott Louden)Photo: Scott Louden
