In pictures: Raith Rovers' first nine league games of 2024/25

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 27th Jun 2024, 12:21 BST
The build-up is now well and truly underway for the 2024/25 Scottish Championship season, which starts on Saturday, August 3.

Here are Raith Rovers’ first nine league fixtures in the upcoming campaign.

August 3: Airdrieonians (a). Now Raith star Callum Fordyce challenges Rovers striker Jack Hamilton during 1-0 home Airdrie win over Ian Murray's men on September 23 last year (Pic Eddie Doig)

August 3: Airdrieonians (a). Now Raith star Callum Fordyce challenges Rovers striker Jack Hamilton during 1-0 home Airdrie win over Ian Murray's men on September 23 last year (Pic Eddie Doig)

August 10: Partick Thistle (h). Sam Stanton scores during thrilling 4-3 home league win for Raith over Partick on December 8, 2023 (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

August 10: Partick Thistle (h). Sam Stanton scores during thrilling 4-3 home league win for Raith over Partick on December 8, 2023 (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

August 24: Ayr United (a). Matchwinner Lewis Vaughan hails strike which seals Raith Rovers three points in 2-1 league success at Ayr United on February 24 (Pic by Dave Johnston)

August 24: Ayr United (a). Matchwinner Lewis Vaughan hails strike which seals Raith Rovers three points in 2-1 league success at Ayr United on February 24 (Pic by Dave Johnston)

August 31: Livingston (h). During the sides' last meeting in the Scottish Cup fourth round in January, Raith's Lewis Vaughan unsuccessfully appeals for a penalty in 2-1 defeat (Pic Scott Louden)

August 31: Livingston (h). During the sides' last meeting in the Scottish Cup fourth round in January, Raith's Lewis Vaughan unsuccessfully appeals for a penalty in 2-1 defeat (Pic Scott Louden)

