In pictures: Raith Rovers go five points clear at top of Championship after memorable Dundee United win
Raith Rovers moved five points clear at the top of the Championship after a memorable 1-0 victory over title rivals Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday afternoon.
By Ben Kearney
Published 16th Dec 2023, 20:04 GMT
Updated 16th Dec 2023, 20:10 GMT
That win, courtesy of Dylan Easton’s sublime second-half goal, inflicted what was a first defeat of the league campaign for Jim Goodwin’s team in front of 2,000 travelling Kirkcaldy faithful in the Shed End.
And it also extended the Stark’s Park sides winning league run to five matches, and their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven outings in what has been a stunning season so far for Ian Murray’s team.
Here are some of the best pictures from Saturday’s match...
1 / 3