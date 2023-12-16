News you can trust since 1871
In pictures: Raith Rovers go five points clear at top of Championship after memorable Dundee United win

Raith Rovers moved five points clear at the top of the Championship after a memorable 1-0 victory over title rivals Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday afternoon.
By Ben Kearney
Published 16th Dec 2023, 20:04 GMT
Updated 16th Dec 2023, 20:10 GMT

That win, courtesy of Dylan Easton’s sublime second-half goal, inflicted what was a first defeat of the league campaign for Jim Goodwin’s team in front of 2,000 travelling Kirkcaldy faithful in the Shed End.

And it also extended the Stark’s Park sides winning league run to five matches, and their unbeaten run in all competitions to seven outings in what has been a stunning season so far for Ian Murray’s team.

Here are some of the best pictures from Saturday’s match...

Raith Rovers defender Ross Millen slides in to divert the ball away from Dundee United's Glenn Middleton

Raith Rovers defender Ross Millen slides in to divert the ball away from Dundee United's Glenn Middleton

Dylan Easton (out of frame) watches on as his sublime effort flies into the top corner to give Rovers the lead

Dylan Easton (out of frame) watches on as his sublime effort flies into the top corner to give Rovers the lead

Dylan Easton is mobbed by his Raith Rovers team-mates after making it 1-0 to the visitors

Dylan Easton is mobbed by his Raith Rovers team-mates after making it 1-0 to the visitors

Match referee John Beaton separates Dundee United's Kevin Holt and Raith Rovers ace Ross Millen as tensions boil over

Match referee John Beaton separates Dundee United's Kevin Holt and Raith Rovers ace Ross Millen as tensions boil over

