In Pictures: Raith Rovers last home game in play-off final against Ross County

Promotion to the SPL was not to be as Raith Rovers crashed to defeat against Ross County, but this season will still go down as a memorable one.

It was a season of huge progress on and off the park as fans flocked back to Stark’s Park and witnessed some amazing performances and victories under Ian Murray.

They dominated derbies against Dunfermline Athletic and had champions Dundee United rocking on their heels in some incredible head to heads.

Last Thursday the heavens opened for the first leg of the play-off final, and a late goal from San Stanton cut the gap to a 2-1 loss -a lifeline that inspired well over 2000 fans to make the long journey north for Sunday’s midday kick-off. They will all be back in August. The journey is far from over.

