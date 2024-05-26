Applause from Ian Murray, and a flare from the sytands (Pics: Fife Photo Agency/Fife Free Press)Applause from Ian Murray, and a flare from the sytands (Pics: Fife Photo Agency/Fife Free Press)
Applause from Ian Murray, and a flare from the sytands (Pics: Fife Photo Agency/Fife Free Press)

In Pictures: Raith Rovers last home game in play-off final against Ross County

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 26th May 2024, 18:18 BST
The dream ended in Dingwall on Sunday.

Promotion to the SPL was not to be as Raith Rovers crashed to defeat against Ross County, but this season will still go down as a memorable one.

It was a season of huge progress on and off the park as fans flocked back to Stark’s Park and witnessed some amazing performances and victories under Ian Murray.

They dominated derbies against Dunfermline Athletic and had champions Dundee United rocking on their heels in some incredible head to heads.

Last Thursday the heavens opened for the first leg of the play-off final, and a late goal from San Stanton cut the gap to a 2-1 loss -a lifeline that inspired well over 2000 fans to make the long journey north for Sunday’s midday kick-off. They will all be back in August. The journey is far from over.

The rain hammered down at Stark's Park on Thursday

1. Raith Rovers' play-off final

The rain hammered down at Stark's Park on Thursday Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
Gordon Brown conducted interviews pre-game with the media in the main stand

2. Raith Rovers' play-off final

Gordon Brown conducted interviews pre-game with the media in the main stand Photo: Fife Free Press

Photo Sales
VAR employed for the first time at Stark's Park - safe to say the fans didn't like it!

3. Raith Rovers' play-off final

VAR employed for the first time at Stark's Park - safe to say the fans didn't like it! Photo: Fife Photo Agency

Photo Sales
Jack Hamilton rises for a corner

4. Raith Rovers' play-off final

Jack Hamilton rises for a corner Photo: Fife Photo Agency

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Ross CountyDundee UnitedPromotionStark's ParkIan MurrayDunfermline Athletic