In pictures: Raith Rovers' last nine games against 'bogey side' Airdrieonians

Raith Rovers’ poor record against Airdrieonians has seen the Kirkcaldy side win only two of their last nine fixtures against the Diamonds. Ahead of Raith hosting Airdrie in the league this Saturday, here’s how those last games have panned out.
1.
February 25, 2025: Airdrie 1-0 Raith Rovers. Raith manager Barry Robson looks frustrated as Lewis McGrattan's lone strike inflicts a defeat which dents the Kirkcaldy side's play-off hopes. (Pic Mark Scates/SNS) Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
2.
October 29, 2024: Raith Rovers 1-0 Airdrie. Raith goal hero Scott Brown celebrates with Fankaty Dabo as Rovers record a rare William Hill Championship win over Rhys McCabe's men. (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson
3.
August 3, 2024: Airdrie 1-0 Raith Rovers. Boss Ian Murray (pictured) is sacked the next morning as pre-season title favourites Rovers are beaten on the William Hill Championship's opening day. (Pic Paul Devlin/SNS) Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group
4.
April 9, 2024: Raith Rovers 1-3 Airdrie. Jack Hamilton has shot blocked as Raith's title bid is dented. Josh Mullin's goal is no consolation as Airdrie win with goals by Adam Frizzell (2) and Lewis McGregor. (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson
