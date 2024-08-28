In pictures: Raith Rovers' last nine games against Livingston

Here’s what happened in the last nine games played between the two sides, dating all the way back to 2015.
1.
January 20, 2024: Livingston 2-1 Raith Rovers. Dejected Rovers exit Scottish Cup at fourth round after Jack Hamilton's early opener is countered by Livi goals for Jamie Brandon and Daniel MacKay. Photo: Scott Louden
2.
July 21, 2021: Livingston 0-0 Raith Rovers. Raith's Aaron Arnott hangs his head after missing decisive shootout penalty which hands bonus point to Livi in league cup group tie, 6-5 on spot kicks. Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden
3.
April 3, 2021: Livingston 2-1 Raith Rovers (AET). Raith keeper Jamie Macdonald troops off after his team lose Scottish Cup third round tie. Lewis Vaughan's opener for the visitors is levelled by Jack Fitzwater before Matej Poplatnik wins it. Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden
4.
January 18, 2020: Livingston 3-1 Raith Rovers. After John Baird goal (pictured), Raith lose this Scottish Cup fourth round contest to late goals by Steven Lawless (two penalties) and Lyndon Dykes. (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson
