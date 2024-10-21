In pictures: Raith Rovers’ last nine games against Livingston

Their last win versus Livi was in what was then the Ladbrokes Championship back in May 2016, by 1-0 away, and they’ve lost four of their five games since, drawing the other but losing the ensuing penalty shootout.
Here’s how the Fifers’ last nine games against the West Lothian outfit went ...
1. Raith Rovers v Livingston
January 20, 2024, Scottish Cup: Livingston 2, Raith Rovers 1 Jack Hamilton, right, celebrating putting the Fifers in front five minutes in but their Almondvale Stadium hosts hit back with goals from Jamie Brandon on 32 minutes and Daniel Mackay on 82 (Photo: Sammy Turner/SNS Group) Photo: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
2. Raith Rovers v Livingston
August 31, 2024, Scottish Championship: Raith Rovers 0, Livingston 1 Caretaker manager John Potter’s hosts got within moments of their first point against Livi since 2016 but were denied by a last-gasp goal from Jamie Brandon. Pictured are Stevie May and Lewis Stevenson (Pic: Paul Byars/SNS Group) Photo: Paul Byars/SNS Group
3. Livingston v Raith Rovers
July 21, 2021, Premier Sports Cup: Livingston 0, Raith Rovers 0 Aidan Connolly in action for the Fifers in a goalless league cup game followed by a 6-5 penalty shootout win for Livi (Pic: Scott Louden) Photo: Scott Louden
4. Livingston v Raith Rovers
April 3, 2021, Scottish Cup: Livingston 2, Raith Rovers 1 A Lewis Vaughan free-kick put Raith ahead but Jack Fitzwater and Matej Poplatnik goals knocked the visitors out (Pic: Scott Louden) Photo: Scott Louden