In pictures: Raith Rovers' last six seasons in league cup

2 .

2023-2024: Second Round. Despite a Raith goal by Callum Smith (pictured), the Kirkcaldy team lose 2-1 to Hibernian at Easter Road in round two, after qualifying from their section by following a home penalty shootout loss to Dunfermline with a 2-0 home win over Albion Rovers, a penalty shootout success at Kilmarnock after a 2-2 draw and a 3-2 triumph at Annan Athletic. (Pic Ross Parker/SNS) Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group