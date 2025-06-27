In pictures: Raith Rovers' last six seasons in league cup

Ahead of Raith Rovers’ Group F campaign opening at Elgin City on Saturday, July 12, the Fife Free Press reviews the Kirkcaldy side’s progress in the last six stagings of the competition.
1.
2024-2025: Group Stage. Raith are eliminated early despite Dylan Easton (pictured) scoring a penalty in a 5-3 Stark's Park shootout win over Hamilton Accies following a 1-1 draw. Rovers' earlier 2-1 group defeat at Ross County costs them, after winning 3-0 at Stirling Albion and 2-1 at home to Stranraer. (Pic FPA) Photo: walter neilson
2.
2023-2024: Second Round. Despite a Raith goal by Callum Smith (pictured), the Kirkcaldy team lose 2-1 to Hibernian at Easter Road in round two, after qualifying from their section by following a home penalty shootout loss to Dunfermline with a 2-0 home win over Albion Rovers, a penalty shootout success at Kilmarnock after a 2-2 draw and a 3-2 triumph at Annan Athletic. (Pic Ross Parker/SNS) Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
3.
2022-2023: Group Stage. Bojan Miovski scores on his Aberdeen debut as Raith end their section with a 3-0 Pittodrie loss, following a 6-0 Stark's Park win over Peterhead, a 5-4 home penalty shootout loss to Stirling Albion after a 1-1 draw and a 3-2 penalty shootout victory at Dumbarton after a 0-0 draw. (Pic Craig Foy/SNS) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
4.
2021-2022: Quarter-finals. Aidan Connolly and his Raith mates are finally seen off 3-0 at Celtic Park having previously come through group with Cowdenbeath, Brechin City, Livingston and Alloa Athletic before recording a famous 2-1 home win over Aberdeen in the second round. (Pic Ross MacDonald/SNS) Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group
