In pictures: Raith Rovers' most booked players in season 2023-24

But Rovers had the league’s third highest total for bookings and red cards. Here, the Fife Free Press reviews the overall figures for league and cups during last season.
1.
12 bookings: Dylan Easton. The midfielder chalked up Raith's most cards last season, including for this clash with Ross County's James Brown in the Premiership play-off final second leg (Pic Alan Harvey/SNS)Photo: Alan Harvey - SNS Group
2.
9 bookings: Shaun Byrne. The combative midfielder had a fine campaign on loan at Raith, making 41 appearances, and last week signed a permanent two-year deal at Kirkcaldy (Pic Sammy Turner/SNS)Photo: Sammy Turner - SNS Group
3.
7 bookings, 1 red card: Ross Millen. The right-back played 25 times last season before being frozen out due to an internal matter and has been released on a free transfer (Pic Sammy Turner/SNS)Photo: Sammy Turner - SNS Group
4.
7 bookings: Scott Brown. The captain led by example during a fine campaign which saw him play 45 times for Raith, scoring twice and providing one assist (Pic Paul Byars/ SNS)Photo: Paul Byars - SNS Group
