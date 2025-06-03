Dylan Easton. The popular winger tallied up a straight red card and eight yellows during 2024-'25, giving him a total of 13 disciplinary points over the season. (Pic by Paul Byars/SNS Group)Dylan Easton. The popular winger tallied up a straight red card and eight yellows during 2024-'25, giving him a total of 13 disciplinary points over the season. (Pic by Paul Byars/SNS Group)
In pictures: Raith Rovers players’ discipline in 2024-2025

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 11:21 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 11:26 BST
In a picture special, the Fife Free Press this week profiles the disciplinary record of the Raith Rovers squad members during the 2024-2025 campaign, covering the William Hill Championship, Premier Sports Cup, Scottish Cup and Challenge Cup.

In Scottish football, disciplinary points are used to track player misconduct and create a fair play table.

A yellow card is worth one point, a second yellow card (yellow-red card) is worth three points and a red card is worth five points.

Dylan Easton. The popular winger tallied up a straight red card and eight yellows during 2024-'25, giving him a total of 13 disciplinary points over the season. (Pic by Paul Byars/SNS Group) Photo: Paul Byars - SNS Group

Ross Matthews. The long serving Raith Rovers stalwart marked his testimonial season with 12 bookings during the campaign, landing him an overall tally of 12 disciplinary points. (Pic by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

Ross Matthews. The long serving Raith Rovers stalwart marked his testimonial season with 12 bookings during the campaign, landing him an overall tally of 12 disciplinary points. (Pic by Paul Devlin/SNS Group) Photo: Paul Devlin - SNS Group

Scott Brown. The combative skipper and Rovers fans' favourite saw yellow on 11 occasions in 2024-2025, all of which came during his 22 appearances in the William Hill Championship. (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Scott Brown. The combative skipper and Rovers fans' favourite saw yellow on 11 occasions in 2024-2025, all of which came during his 22 appearances in the William Hill Championship. (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group) Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Shaun Bryne. A straight red card for this foul on Ayr United's Anton Dowds in a league game last August - plus five yellow cards, gave Byrne a disciplinary points tally of 10 for the season. (Pic by Roddy Scott/SNS Group)

Shaun Bryne. A straight red card for this foul on Ayr United's Anton Dowds in a league game last August - plus five yellow cards, gave Byrne a disciplinary points tally of 10 for the season. (Pic by Roddy Scott/SNS Group) Photo: Roddy Scott - SNS Group

