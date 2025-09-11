In pictures: Raith Rovers players with top market values

The figures are courtesy of transfermarkt.co.uk and these players will likely be viewed as the key Rovers men among a squad who are trying to mount a promotion push in this season’s William Hill Championship.
£607,000. Ewan Wilson. The 20-year-old Motherwell left-back - on loan at Raith Rovers until January to get first team football - has the top market value in the squad but it will be the 'Well who get any transfer fee if they decide to sell him. (Pic SNS) Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group
£302,000. Paul McMullan. The 29-year-old summer signing, who has returned to Scotland after two years across the Irish Sea with Derry City, is rated Raith Rovers' top valued player on the transfermarkt.co.uk website. (Pic SNS) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
£238,000. Jack Hamilton. The 25-year-old striker - who joined seven clubs in loan moves from former club Livingston before joining Raith in May 2023 - has returned to the squad this season after having much of his 2024-2025 campaigned blighted by injury problems. (Pic SNS) Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
£172,000. Lewis Vaughan. The 29-year-old forward served the club at youth level and has remained a Raith player ever since making his senior debut way back in 2012. He is fast closing in on 100 goals for Rovers. (Pic SNS) Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group