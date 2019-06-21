Stark's Park - Kirkcaldy - Fife - 'Raith training - DAVE MCGURN - 'credit- Fife Photo Agency

IN PICTURES: Raith Rovers return to preseason training

Raith Rovers players are back in preseason training building up their fitness ahead of the new campaign.

Some of the new signings are featured in our gallery of pictures.

Raith Rovers summer recruits (from left) Michael Miller, Kieran MacDonald, Brad Spencer, Davie McGurn, Joao Victoria, Grant Anderson and Regan Hendry ... with more to come.

1. Magnificent Seven

Raith Rovers summer recruits (from left) Michael Miller, Kieran MacDonald, Brad Spencer, Davie McGurn, Joao Victoria, Grant Anderson and Regan Hendry ... with more to come.
Youngster Dylan Tait made his first team debut at Montrose in the final league game of last season.

2. Dylan Tait

Youngster Dylan Tait made his first team debut at Montrose in the final league game of last season.
The promising 19-year-old striker will be hoping to make an impact this season.

3. Jack Smith

The promising 19-year-old striker will be hoping to make an impact this season.
The returning midfielder will be hoping to pick up his form where he left off last season.

4. Ross Matthews

The returning midfielder will be hoping to pick up his form where he left off last season.
