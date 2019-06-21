IN PICTURES: Raith Rovers return to preseason training
Raith Rovers players are back in preseason training building up their fitness ahead of the new campaign.
Some of the new signings are featured in our gallery of pictures.
1. Magnificent Seven
Raith Rovers summer recruits (from left) Michael Miller, Kieran MacDonald, Brad Spencer, Davie McGurn, Joao Victoria, Grant Anderson and Regan Hendry ... with more to come.
2. Dylan Tait
Youngster Dylan Tait made his first team debut at Montrose in the final league game of last season.
3. Jack Smith
The promising 19-year-old striker will be hoping to make an impact this season.
4. Ross Matthews
The returning midfielder will be hoping to pick up his form where he left off last season.
