In pictures: Raith Rovers still five clear of Dundee United after hat-trick hero Lewis Vaughan nets late equaliser against Ayr United

Lewis Vaughan netted a crucial hat-trick for Raith Rovers on Friday night as they battled to secure a point against ten-man Ayr United at Stark’s Park – with that point enough to keep the Kirkcaldy club five points clear at the top of the Championship.

Title rivals Dundee United played out a bore draw with Queen’s Park in Glasgow in front of the live BBC television cameras. Meanwhile, in Fife, the crowd were treated to an eight-goal thriller, with Ian Murray’s men also netting another 90-plus minute goal to steal a share of the spoils.

Former Celtic and Hibs star Aidan McGeady opened the scoring for the visitors on the half hour mark with Sam Stanton, who recently signed a new two-year Raith Rovers deal, equalising only a minute later.

Lee Bullen’s side then went down to ten men just before the break when Sean McGinty was sent off and the hosts quickly took advantage, with Vaughan heading home on 45 minutes.

After the break, despite being down a man, Ayr United netted twice to go 3-2 up through Ben Dempsey and Logan Chalmers. However, another Vaughan goal, this time from the penalty spot, made it 3-3 with ten minutes to go. The visitors then took advantage of poor goalkeeping by Kevin Dabrowski to make it 4-3 with Akeem Rose scoring.

It looked like Raith Rovers stunning run of late results was going to finally end, but the late goal specialists conjured up another moment of madness when Vaughan headed home his hat-trick at the death.

