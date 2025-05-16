In pictures: Raith Rovers’ top goalscorers in season 2024-2025

In this picture special, the Fife Free Press profiles Raith Rovers’ leading goalscorers during an action-packed 2024-2025 campaign in league and cups. Dylan Easton was leading marksman, but who else contributed for the Kirkcaldy outfit?
17 goals in 43 appearances: Dylan Easton. Easton scored nine penalties during the 2024-'25 campaign, plus a further eight from open play during a season in which he was Raith's top man. (Pic Sammy Turner/SNS) Photo: Sammy Turner - SNS Group
Six goals in 31 appearances: Aidan Connolly. Connolly was restricted to 11 starts in the campaign just finished but chipped in with six goals. He is moving on to pastures new this summer. (Pic Alan Murray) Photo: Alan Murray
Six goals in 25 appearances: Finlay Pollock. The Hearts loanee impressed up front for Raith before suffering a season ending injury in the 0-0 draw at Partick Thistle on March 22. (Pic Ross Parker/SNS Group) Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
Five goals in 18 appearances: Jack Hamilton. All of Hamilton's goals came in the first half of the season, but he hasn't featured since sustaining an ankle injury in the 2-0 home win over Dunfermline on December 14. (Pic Dave Johnston) Photo: Dave Johnston