2024-2025: Dylan Easton. The fans' favourite netted 17 times for Raith in a total of 43 appearances last term, putting him comfortably ahead of since departed pair Aidan Connolly and Finlay Pollock (six goals each) who were next best in the club's scoring charts. (Pic Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)placeholder image
2024-2025: Dylan Easton. The fans' favourite netted 17 times for Raith in a total of 43 appearances last term, putting him comfortably ahead of since departed pair Aidan Connolly and Finlay Pollock (six goals each) who were next best in the club's scoring charts. (Pic Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)

In pictures: Raith Rovers' top goalscorers in the past six seasons

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 24th Jul 2025, 16:11 BST
In a picture special, the Fife Free Press this week looks back on the men who have netted the most goals for Raith Rovers in each of the past six seasons.

Who can follow these guys this term by netting most times for the Kirkcaldy club in 2025-’26?

2024-2025: Dylan Easton. The fans' favourite netted 17 times for Raith in a total of 43 appearances last term, putting him comfortably ahead of since departed pair Aidan Connolly and Finlay Pollock (six goals each) who were next best in the club's scoring charts. (Pic Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)

1.

2024-2025: Dylan Easton. The fans' favourite netted 17 times for Raith in a total of 43 appearances last term, putting him comfortably ahead of since departed pair Aidan Connolly and Finlay Pollock (six goals each) who were next best in the club's scoring charts. (Pic Ross MacDonald/SNS Group) Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group

Photo Sales
2023-2024: Lewis Vaughan. Long serving Vaughan netted 19 times in 48 appearances for Raith two seasons ago, seven more than both Dylan Easton and Jack Hamilton (12 goals each that term) in the Kirkcaldy goalscoring list. (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

2.

2023-2024: Lewis Vaughan. Long serving Vaughan netted 19 times in 48 appearances for Raith two seasons ago, seven more than both Dylan Easton and Jack Hamilton (12 goals each that term) in the Kirkcaldy goalscoring list. (Pic Fife Photo Agency) Photo: walter neilson

Photo Sales
2022-2023: Aidan Connolly. The now Queen's Park winger flourished for Raith three seasons ago as his 46 appearances garnered an impressive tally of 15 goals - the only Rover to reach double figures - and nine assists. (Pic Craig Williamson/SNS Group)

3.

2022-2023: Aidan Connolly. The now Queen's Park winger flourished for Raith three seasons ago as his 46 appearances garnered an impressive tally of 15 goals - the only Rover to reach double figures - and nine assists. (Pic Craig Williamson/SNS Group) Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group

Photo Sales
2021-2022: Matej Poplatnik. The Slovenian striker netted 11 goals in 44 Raith appearances, including a double as the Kirkcaldy side won the Challenge Cup with a 3-1 final success over Queen of the South at Airdrie's Excelsior Stadium. (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

4.

2021-2022: Matej Poplatnik. The Slovenian striker netted 11 goals in 44 Raith appearances, including a double as the Kirkcaldy side won the Challenge Cup with a 3-1 final success over Queen of the South at Airdrie's Excelsior Stadium. (Pic Fife Photo Agency) Photo: walter neilson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Kirkcaldy
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice