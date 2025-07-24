In pictures: Raith Rovers' top goalscorers in the past six seasons

Who can follow these guys this term by netting most times for the Kirkcaldy club in 2025-’26?
1.
2024-2025: Dylan Easton. The fans' favourite netted 17 times for Raith in a total of 43 appearances last term, putting him comfortably ahead of since departed pair Aidan Connolly and Finlay Pollock (six goals each) who were next best in the club's scoring charts. (Pic Ross MacDonald/SNS Group) Photo: Ross MacDonald - SNS Group
2.
2023-2024: Lewis Vaughan. Long serving Vaughan netted 19 times in 48 appearances for Raith two seasons ago, seven more than both Dylan Easton and Jack Hamilton (12 goals each that term) in the Kirkcaldy goalscoring list. (Pic Fife Photo Agency) Photo: walter neilson
3.
2022-2023: Aidan Connolly. The now Queen's Park winger flourished for Raith three seasons ago as his 46 appearances garnered an impressive tally of 15 goals - the only Rover to reach double figures - and nine assists. (Pic Craig Williamson/SNS Group) Photo: Craig Williamson - SNS Group
4.
2021-2022: Matej Poplatnik. The Slovenian striker netted 11 goals in 44 Raith appearances, including a double as the Kirkcaldy side won the Challenge Cup with a 3-1 final success over Queen of the South at Airdrie's Excelsior Stadium. (Pic Fife Photo Agency) Photo: walter neilson
