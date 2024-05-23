15 goals: Lewis Vaughan marked his testimonial year with a 15-goal Scottish Championship season, only beaten in the 2023-24 second tier by Brian Graham, Louis Moult and Ruari Paton (Pic Mark Scates/SNS)15 goals: Lewis Vaughan marked his testimonial year with a 15-goal Scottish Championship season, only beaten in the 2023-24 second tier by Brian Graham, Louis Moult and Ruari Paton (Pic Mark Scates/SNS)
15 goals: Lewis Vaughan marked his testimonial year with a 15-goal Scottish Championship season, only beaten in the 2023-24 second tier by Brian Graham, Louis Moult and Ruari Paton (Pic Mark Scates/SNS)

In pictures: Raith Rovers' top nine league goalscorers in fantastic 2023-24 Scottish Championship campaign

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 23rd May 2024, 11:00 BST
Updated 23rd May 2024, 11:11 BST
A fantastic campaign for Raith Rovers in the 2023-24 Scottish Championship saw the Kirkcaldy outfit finish in a lofty second position, scoring 58 league goals along the way.

Here are their top nine league scorers during this incredible season.

15 goals: Lewis Vaughan marked his testimonial year with a 15-goal Scottish Championship season, only beaten in the 2023-24 second tier by Brian Graham, Louis Moult and Ruari Paton (Pic Mark Scates/SNS)

1.

15 goals: Lewis Vaughan marked his testimonial year with a 15-goal Scottish Championship season, only beaten in the 2023-24 second tier by Brian Graham, Louis Moult and Ruari Paton (Pic Mark Scates/SNS) Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group

Photo Sales
8 goals: Dylan Easton. The former Airdrieonians winger, who netted a memorable solo goal in a 1-0 success at Dundee United last December, also chipped in with three assists this season (Pic Craig Foy/SNS)

2.

8 goals: Dylan Easton. The former Airdrieonians winger, who netted a memorable solo goal in a 1-0 success at Dundee United last December, also chipped in with three assists this season (Pic Craig Foy/SNS) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group

Photo Sales
7 goals: Jack Hamilton. The centre forward netted his final goal of the league campaign in the 5-0 final day home thrashing of relegated Arbroath (Pic Fife Photo Agency).

3.

7 goals: Jack Hamilton. The centre forward netted his final goal of the league campaign in the 5-0 final day home thrashing of relegated Arbroath (Pic Fife Photo Agency). Photo: walter neilson

Photo Sales
6 goals: Callum Smith. The 24-year-old forward had a nine-month dry spell in front of goal in the league before netting a double in the aforementioned game against Arbroath in May (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

4.

6 goals: Callum Smith. The 24-year-old forward had a nine-month dry spell in front of goal in the league before netting a double in the aforementioned game against Arbroath in May (Pic Fife Photo Agency) Photo: walter neilson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Kirkcaldy

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.