In pictures: Raith Rovers' top nine league goalscorers in fantastic 2023-24 Scottish Championship campaign

Here are their top nine league scorers during this incredible season.
1.
15 goals: Lewis Vaughan marked his testimonial year with a 15-goal Scottish Championship season, only beaten in the 2023-24 second tier by Brian Graham, Louis Moult and Ruari Paton (Pic Mark Scates/SNS) Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
2.
8 goals: Dylan Easton. The former Airdrieonians winger, who netted a memorable solo goal in a 1-0 success at Dundee United last December, also chipped in with three assists this season (Pic Craig Foy/SNS) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
3.
7 goals: Jack Hamilton. The centre forward netted his final goal of the league campaign in the 5-0 final day home thrashing of relegated Arbroath (Pic Fife Photo Agency). Photo: walter neilson
4.
6 goals: Callum Smith. The 24-year-old forward had a nine-month dry spell in front of goal in the league before netting a double in the aforementioned game against Arbroath in May (Pic Fife Photo Agency) Photo: walter neilson
