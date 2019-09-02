New Bayview - Methil - Fife - 'East Fife v Raith - FANS -'credit- Fife Photo Agency

In pictures: Raith Rovers’ travelling support left disappointed in Methil

Around 1000 away fans travelled to Bayview but went home disappointed after Raith Rovers’ 4-2 defeat to East Fife.

Here are a selection of crowd shots and the best bits from the game.

Raith fans were looking forward to the derby ahead of kick-off.
Lewis Allan pounces as Ross Dunlop is short with a pass back.
Lewis Allan takes the ball past goalkeeper Jordan Hart to open the scoring.
Lewis Allan celebrates after putting Raith 1-0 up after 10 minutes
