In Pictures: Raith Rovers v Falkirk

We take a look back at some of the previous meetings between the two sides.
1. Raith v Falkirk
Steven MacLean scores in a League One 1-1 draw from March 2020, the last time the two sides met.
Photo: Walter Neilson
2. Raith v Falkirk
Regan Hendry scores the second of two penalties which gave Raith a 2-0 win in September 2019.
Photo: Walter Neilson
3. Raith v Falkirk
Iain Davidson puts in a challenge during a Championship match in April 2017.
Photo: Michael Gillen
4. Raith v Falkirk
A Raith corner is cleared though they would win this November 2012 match by 2-1.
Photo: neil doig