Ross Matthews is challenged by Falkirk's Louis Longridge.

In Pictures: Raith Rovers v Falkirk

Raith Rovers travel to take on Falkirk in the third round of the Scottish Cup this weekend.

By Paul McCabe
Thursday, 25th November 2021, 2:31 pm

We take a look back at some of the previous meetings between the two sides.

1. Raith v Falkirk

Steven MacLean scores in a League One 1-1 draw from March 2020, the last time the two sides met.

Photo: Walter Neilson

Photo Sales

2. Raith v Falkirk

Regan Hendry scores the second of two penalties which gave Raith a 2-0 win in September 2019.

Photo: Walter Neilson

Photo Sales

3. Raith v Falkirk

Iain Davidson puts in a challenge during a Championship match in April 2017.

Photo: Michael Gillen

Photo Sales

4. Raith v Falkirk

A Raith corner is cleared though they would win this November 2012 match by 2-1.

Photo: neil doig

Photo Sales
Falkirk
Next Page
Page 1 of 3