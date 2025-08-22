In pictures: Rival clubs Raith Rovers' summer departures are now playing at

In a picture special, the Fife Free Press shows where Aidan Connolly, Liam Dick, Kieran Freeman, Jamie Gullan, Euan Murray and Sam Stanton now ply their trade.
Aidan Connolly. The 30-year-old winger ended his second spell at Raith Rovers this summer - he scored 39 times in 177 matches for the Kirkcaldy club - to rejoin Queen's Park, where his career had started way back in 2012. (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group) Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
Liam Dick. Scott Brown's Ayr United swooped to sign Dick this summer after the 30-year-old left-back had spent four years at Raith Rovers, during which time he made 163 appearances and scored five goals. (Pic by Craig Foy/SNS Group) Photo: Craig Foy - SNS Group
Kieran Freeman. The 25-year-old right-back joined Montrose ahead of this season - he is pictured signing at Links Park with The Gable Endies' boss Stewart Petrie - having spent the second half of last term on loan at Links Park from Raith Rovers. (Pic Montrose FC) Photo: Montrose FC
Jamie Gullan. Having had no fewer than five different spells at Raith Rovers - three of which were loans - striker Gullan, 26, opted to move to St Johnstone this summer. His several stints at Stark's Park yielded 28 goals in 129 appearances. (Pic by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group) Photo: Ewan Bootman - SNS Group