And, after prevailing 2-1 at Firhill in the semi-final first leg on Tuesday evening, Ian Murray’s men would seem to be perfectly poised to complete the job against Thistle in the home second leg this Friday and book a final date against either St Johnstone or Ross County.
Here, the Fife Free Press looks back on what happened in the nine previous Scottish Premiership play-off finals.
1.
2014: Hamilton Accies 2-2 Hibernian, Accies win 4-3 on penalties. Amazing comeback sees scorer Jason Scotland (pictured) and Accies level tie with 2-0 win at Easter Road before shootout drama. (Pic Greg Macvean) Photo: Greg Macvean
2.
2015: Motherwell 6-1 Rangers. 'Well boss Ian Baraclough and assistant Stephen Robinson celebrate comfortable aggregate win over Ibrox giants, condemning Gers to another season in the Championship. (Pic Alan Watson) Photo: Alan Watson
3.
2016: Kilmarnock 4-1 Falkirk. Killie overturn 1-0 first leg away loss to score four without reply in Ayrshire, preserving Lee Clark's side's Premiership status. (Pic Michael Gillen) Photo: Michael Gillen
4.
2017: Hamilton Accies 1-0 Dundee United. Led by manager Martin Canning (pictured), Accies prevail thanks to sole second leg goal by Greg Docherty at New Douglas Park (Pic Craig Williamson/SNS) Photo: SNS Group Craig Williamson
