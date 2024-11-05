1994-95 - Raith Rovers. Goalscorers Gordon Dalziel and Stevie Crawford celebrate with goalkeeper Scott Thomson, who saves from Celtic's Paul McStay to win penalty shootout 6-5 following 2-2 draw after extra-time at Ibrox (Pic SNS)placeholder image
1994-95 - Raith Rovers. Goalscorers Gordon Dalziel and Stevie Crawford celebrate with goalkeeper Scott Thomson, who saves from Celtic's Paul McStay to win penalty shootout 6-5 following 2-2 draw after extra-time at Ibrox (Pic SNS)

In pictures: Shock Scottish League Cup winners since 1994, from Raith Rovers to St Johnstone

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 5th Nov 2024, 17:11 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 13:49 BST
Since Raith Rovers’ League Cup final victory over Celtic at Ibrox in 1994, there have been another eight finals won by non Old Firm clubs.

Aberdeen (twice), Livingston, Hibernian, Kilmarnock, St Mirren, Ross County and St Johnstone have all done it. Here, the Fife Free Press recounts the rare occasions when Celtic and Rangers – who last weekend booked their places in this season’s final to be played at Hampden Park on Sunday, December 15 – failed to get it done in the tournament.

1994-95 - Raith Rovers. Goalscorers Gordon Dalziel and Stevie Crawford celebrate with goalkeeper Scott Thomson, who saves from Celtic's Paul McStay to win penalty shootout 6-5 following 2-2 draw after extra-time at Ibrox (Pic SNS)

1.

1994-95 - Raith Rovers. Goalscorers Gordon Dalziel and Stevie Crawford celebrate with goalkeeper Scott Thomson, who saves from Celtic's Paul McStay to win penalty shootout 6-5 following 2-2 draw after extra-time at Ibrox (Pic SNS) Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
1995-96 - Aberdeen. Manager Roy Aitken (pictured) leads the Dons to a 2-0 final win over Dundee thanks to goals by Billy Dodds and Duncan Shearer at Hampden Park. (Pic SNS)

2.

1995-96 - Aberdeen. Manager Roy Aitken (pictured) leads the Dons to a 2-0 final win over Dundee thanks to goals by Billy Dodds and Duncan Shearer at Hampden Park. (Pic SNS) Photo: SNS Group

Photo Sales
2003-04 - Livingston. Squad celebrate at Hampden Park after Livi - who had entered administration a few weeks earlier - see off Hibernian 2-0 at Hampden Park courtesy of goals by Derek Lilley and Jamie McAllister. (Pic SNS)

3.

2003-04 - Livingston. Squad celebrate at Hampden Park after Livi - who had entered administration a few weeks earlier - see off Hibernian 2-0 at Hampden Park courtesy of goals by Derek Lilley and Jamie McAllister. (Pic SNS) Photo: SNS Group Jeff Holmes

Photo Sales
2006-07 - Hibernian. John Collins' players celebrate on Hampden turf after thumping Kilmarnock 5-1 in final, with Hibs goals by Rob Jones, Abdessalam Benjelloun (2) and Steven Fletcher (2). (Pic SNS)

4.

2006-07 - Hibernian. John Collins' players celebrate on Hampden turf after thumping Kilmarnock 5-1 in final, with Hibs goals by Rob Jones, Abdessalam Benjelloun (2) and Steven Fletcher (2). (Pic SNS) Photo: SNS Group Alan Harvey

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:CelticSt JohnstoneIbroxOld FirmSt MirrenKilmarnockLivingston
News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice