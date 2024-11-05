In pictures: Shock Scottish League Cup winners since 1994, from Raith Rovers to St Johnstone

Aberdeen (twice), Livingston, Hibernian, Kilmarnock, St Mirren, Ross County and St Johnstone have all done it. Here, the Fife Free Press recounts the rare occasions when Celtic and Rangers – who last weekend booked their places in this season’s final to be played at Hampden Park on Sunday, December 15 – failed to get it done in the tournament.
1.
1994-95 - Raith Rovers. Goalscorers Gordon Dalziel and Stevie Crawford celebrate with goalkeeper Scott Thomson, who saves from Celtic's Paul McStay to win penalty shootout 6-5 following 2-2 draw after extra-time at Ibrox (Pic SNS) Photo: SNS Group
2.
1995-96 - Aberdeen. Manager Roy Aitken (pictured) leads the Dons to a 2-0 final win over Dundee thanks to goals by Billy Dodds and Duncan Shearer at Hampden Park. (Pic SNS) Photo: SNS Group
3.
2003-04 - Livingston. Squad celebrate at Hampden Park after Livi - who had entered administration a few weeks earlier - see off Hibernian 2-0 at Hampden Park courtesy of goals by Derek Lilley and Jamie McAllister. (Pic SNS) Photo: SNS Group Jeff Holmes
4.
2006-07 - Hibernian. John Collins' players celebrate on Hampden turf after thumping Kilmarnock 5-1 in final, with Hibs goals by Rob Jones, Abdessalam Benjelloun (2) and Steven Fletcher (2). (Pic SNS) Photo: SNS Group Alan Harvey