In pictures: Squad values of Raith Rovers' nine William Hill Championship rival clubs

In a picture special this week, we now reveal the squad values of Raith’s nine William Hill Championship rivals. Source: transfermarkt.co.uk
1.
£4.7 million: Ross County. The Highland outfit - who were relegated from Scotland's top flight last season - have the William Hill Championship's most valuable squad, headed by striker Ronan Hale (pictured) who is rated at £562,000. (Pic SNS) Photo: Ross Parker - SNS Group
2.
£4.4 million: St Johnstone. Headed by £432,000-rated pair, striker Adama Sidibeh (pictured) and midfielder Jonathan Svedberg, the Saints' strong 26-man squad has them rated as title favourites. (Pic SNS) Photo: Roddy Scott - SNS Group
3.
£3.3 million: Dunfermline Athletic. Headed by £864,000-rated Peruvian winger Jefferson Caceres who joined on a two-year deal this summer after leaving Sheffield United, the Pars have a strong 27-man squad. (Pic Andrew Yates) Photo: Andrew Yates
4.
£3.2 million: Ayr United. The loan capture of £691,000-rated centre-back Leon King from Rangers until the end of the season bulked Scott Brown's Somerset Park squad up to 23 players. (Pic Getty Images) Photo: Dan Istitene