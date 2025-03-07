In pictures: Testimonial brunch of Raith Rovers star Ross Matthews

The popular player has made almost 300 Raith appearances since 2013 and a hugely enjoyable afternoon was had by all in attendance. The photos here were kindly supplied to the Fife Free Press by Alan Dalziel.
1.
Ross Matthews, pictured enjoying his testimonial brunch, made his first Raith appearance as a substitute against Livingston way back on December 28, 2013 Photo: Alan Dalziel
2.
Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski pictured enhjoying his afternoon, has been a Raith team-mate of Matthews over the past two seasons Photo: Alan Dalziel
3.
Raith Rovers goalkeeping coach Robbie Thomson enjoying one of the funny one liners delivered by one of the speakers at the final testimonial event honouring Ross Matthews Photo: Alan Dalziel
4.
Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan, who first joined the club in 2011, has been a team-mate of Ross Matthews for 12 years Photo: Alan Dalziel