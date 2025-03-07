In pictures: Testimonial brunch of Raith Rovers star Ross Matthews

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 7th Mar 2025, 09:42 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 10:45 BST
Kirkcaldy’s Dean Park Hotel was the venue on Sunday, March 2 for the testimonial brunch of Raith Rovers midfielder Ross Matthews, 29.

The popular player has made almost 300 Raith appearances since 2013 and a hugely enjoyable afternoon was had by all in attendance. The photos here were kindly supplied to the Fife Free Press by Alan Dalziel.

Ross Matthews, pictured enjoying his testimonial brunch, made his first Raith appearance as a substitute against Livingston way back on December 28, 2013

1.

Ross Matthews, pictured enjoying his testimonial brunch, made his first Raith appearance as a substitute against Livingston way back on December 28, 2013 Photo: Alan Dalziel

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski pictured enhjoying his afternoon, has been a Raith team-mate of Matthews over the past two seasons

2.

Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski pictured enhjoying his afternoon, has been a Raith team-mate of Matthews over the past two seasons Photo: Alan Dalziel

Raith Rovers goalkeeping coach Robbie Thomson enjoying one of the funny one liners delivered by one of the speakers at the final testimonial event honouring Ross Matthews

3.

Raith Rovers goalkeeping coach Robbie Thomson enjoying one of the funny one liners delivered by one of the speakers at the final testimonial event honouring Ross Matthews Photo: Alan Dalziel

Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan, who first joined the club in 2011, has been a team-mate of Ross Matthews for 12 years

4.

Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan, who first joined the club in 2011, has been a team-mate of Ross Matthews for 12 years Photo: Alan Dalziel

